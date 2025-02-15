Lily Allen's David Harbour Split Nightmare Revealed: Singer Slams U.S. Doctors For Prescribing Her Meds That 'Drove Her Mad' In $10,000-Per-Week Trauma Center

RadarOnline.com can report the singer, 39, returned to her Miss Me? podcast on Thursday with pal Miquita Oliver and opened up about the impact the medication she was prescribed had on her – following the nightmare split from husband David Harbour .

Lily Allen has slammed doctors for prescribing her medications that "drove her mad" during her time at a $10,000-per-week trauma center.

Lily Allen returned to work on her podcast to discuss the prescribed antidepressants.

In a podcast episode, the singer revealed she was prescribed antidepressants by an American doctor last year, and her mental health was heavily impacted.

She explained: "The medication that I was on last year sent me f------ crazy. So I've had to change. I've had to come off of that medication and start a new one.

"And that was a big part of where things became really unmanageable for me.

"Before I came to America, my friend Olivia said to me, 'Just be really careful of the doctors over there and the prescriptions that they prescribe you for things.'

"But I really think I was done a bit of a number on by one of the antidepressants I got put on, and it really did not work for me.

"There were other things going on too. But yes, the pills weren't helping."