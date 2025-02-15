Lily Allen's David Harbour Split Nightmare Revealed: Singer Slams U.S. Doctors For Prescribing Her Meds That 'Drove Her Mad' In $10,000-Per-Week Trauma Center
Lily Allen has slammed doctors for prescribing her medications that "drove her mad" during her time at a $10,000-per-week trauma center.
RadarOnline.com can report the singer, 39, returned to her Miss Me? podcast on Thursday with pal Miquita Oliver and opened up about the impact the medication she was prescribed had on her – following the nightmare split from husband David Harbour.
In a podcast episode, the singer revealed she was prescribed antidepressants by an American doctor last year, and her mental health was heavily impacted.
She explained: "The medication that I was on last year sent me f------ crazy. So I've had to change. I've had to come off of that medication and start a new one.
"And that was a big part of where things became really unmanageable for me.
"Before I came to America, my friend Olivia said to me, 'Just be really careful of the doctors over there and the prescriptions that they prescribe you for things.'
"But I really think I was done a bit of a number on by one of the antidepressants I got put on, and it really did not work for me.
"There were other things going on too. But yes, the pills weren't helping."
Allen also took a moment to defend her decision to be away from her daughters to seek help and insisted she "absolutely adores" her children.
She explained: "I’m in a situation now where I really have to be my strongest self for them. And I felt like it was getting harder and harder for me to be able to show up for them in the way that they need me to.
"It was a really big decision to have to leave them for a few weeks to go and focus on myself, but ultimately it was for them. Yes, it’s for me, but it’s for them so that I can get us through this bit. I needed some help to be able to do that."
In early February, it was reported Allen's marriage to Harbour was "crumbling."
An insider told People magazine the couple parted ways after four years of marriage after he was reportedly "caught using exclusive dating app Raya."
According to reports, Allen decided to catch her husband on the app, who had an active profile, "by looking for women that were on the dating app and cross-referencing them with women he follows on Instagram."
The Daily Mail's source claimed: "Lily has never even looked at anyone since she met David. She is devastated. He broke up with Lily a month ago. He was meant to be on holiday with her in Kenya over Christmas."
Lily shares her two daughters Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 11, with her ex-husband Sam Cooper.
Allen and Cooper were married for nearly seven years, and it was officially over back in 2018.