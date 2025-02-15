Tori Spelling Disgusts Fans By Sharing 'Weird and Wrong' Photo of Her Stripped With Towel Over Privates — So Son Beau, 7, Can Give Her Massage For His Allowance

Tori Spelling's massage-for-allowance system with her son Beau as triggered a storm of outrage. The Beverly Hill, 90210 star, 51, was called out for her "disturbing" behavior of allowing her seven-year-old to rub down her legs as a "chore" to earn some extra cash RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA The actress shared a photo laying down naked as she declared her son massaged her legs for an allowance.

On Wednesday, Spelling uploaded an Instagram photo showing her lying on her stomach while naked – with only the lower half of her body covered by a pink blanket. Her youngest son was seen massaging one of her legs around her knee cap.

Source: @TORISPELLING/INSTAGRAM Fans quickly took to social media to slam the post as 'inappropriate' and 'weird.'

She wrote over the shot: "Beau said he wanted to do chores in exchange for some cash... solid plan." However, many fans thought the star should have kept the information in the confine of her own home.

One person slammed the idea of Spelling's son massaging her as "weird and wrong," while others called it "disturbing" and "beyond inappropriate." Another raged: "WTF are you posting? Just why? Ew!" Someone else said: "GIRL. PAY FOR AN ACTUAL MASSAGE."

Spelling shares Beau, along with Liam, 18; Stella, 16; Hattie, 13; and Finn, 12, with her ex-husband, Dean McDermott, 58. In June 2023, the former couple announced they were calling it quits after 18 years of marriage.

McDermott wrote on Instagram at the time: "It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."

Spelling and her ex both requested joint legal custody of their children, with Spelling seeking sole physical custody in their divorce. Since her divorce from McDermott, Spelling has seemingly undergone a drastic weight loss – one that has left even health experts concerned for her wellbeing.

Source: MEGA The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star has been raising eyebrows with her drastic weight loss recently.

While she has admitted to recently dropping 40 pounds on the diabetes drug Mounjaro, insiders believe she is carrying no more than 90 pounds on her 5-foot-6 frame. Last month, sources said: "People are terrified for her and think she's starving herself into a slew of life-threatening health issues.

"Her arms and legs are merely bone and sinewy muscle with no fleshy padding. Her ankles and wrists look like they could snap at any moment, and even her collarbones stick out." Spelling revealed she weighed 160 pounds at her heaviest, adding she struggled to drop the excess weight after giving birth to Beau in 2017.

However, she said she stopped taking it last January. The tipster further noted: "She is totally out of touch with how her body looks and the fear is she's putting herself at risk at such an unhealthy weight."

Florida-based Dr. Gabe Mirkin agreed, believing Spelling was "asking for trouble" with her drastic weight drop. He explained: "This kind of weight loss, combined with aging, causes loss of muscle, which markedly increases risk for heart attack, strokes and heart failure. Loss of bone leads to osteoporosis and bone fractures. "She can be shortening her life!"

Source: MEGA Some wellness experts say she could be 'shortening her life' by losing so much weight.