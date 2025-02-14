Lady Gaga Fights Tears as She Reveals the Heartwarming Reason She Almost Walked Away From Blockbuster Music Career
Lady Gaga almost walked away from the music career that has brought her millions of fans and tons of accolades, she revealed during her appearance on the YouTube show Hot Ones.
The 38-year-old opened up during the chat, explaining why she found herself close to calling it quits, but is ultimately proud she didn't give up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hot Ones host Sean Evans asked the Poker Face hitmaker to recall the "closest" she came to closing the book on her career as a music star.
Gaga – real name Stefani Germanotta – admitted it was "an incredibly deep question to ask," before responding: "I missed the community that I had in New York, and that was really hard," referring to the times she performed at locations like The Slipper Room in Manhattan.
She continued: "There were definitely times where I felt like maybe I should walk away but I know for sure that I never would."
While Gaga was "definitely" tested, she is proud she continued on with what has turned out to be an immensely popular career.
"And I’m still doing it, so it must mean I want to do it," Gaga added.
The entertainer, who is set to release her seventh album Mayhem on March 7, also revealed all that she had to go through early in her career to make big strides – including pretending to be her own manager.
She recalled: "I look back on that time so fondly when I would spend the whole day trying to get gigs.
"I would knock on door after door and say, 'Can I please play here?' Or I would call and pretend I was my manager. I would tell people 'She’s so hot right now.' Sometimes I would do an accent."
It has cleary paid off for Gaga who has won 14 Grammys in her career as well as an Oscar.
On February 2, 2025, Gaga won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance with Bruno Mars for the song Die With a Smile, leaving the audience of fellow famous stars applauding during her emotional speech.
She said on stage: "... I just want to say tonight that transpeople are not invisible. Transpeople deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up."
"Music is love," the entertainer added.
Lawsuit Accusing Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z of Raping Teen Girl at MTV After Party DISMISSED – '99 Problems' Rapper Celebrates After 'Appalling' Allegations Dropped
On the first day of his second presidential term, Donald Trump made clear the United States will only recognize two genders (male and female) and that those “are not changeable.”
The 78-year-old also signed an executive order to restrict access to gender-affirming care for transgender children and teenagers younger than 19, and another order banning transgender people from serving openly in the military.
A federal judge has since issued a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of Trump's executive order restricting gender-affirming care for transgender people under the age of 19.
Gaga's speech was met with mixed reactions, as one person raged at the time: "So lame. Why can’t they just entertain without the constant virtue signaling?"