Lady Gaga Fights Tears as She Reveals the Heartwarming Reason She Almost Walked Away From Blockbuster Music Career

The 38-year-old opened up during the chat , explaining why she found herself close to calling it quits, but is ultimately proud she didn't give up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lady Gaga almost walked away from the music career that has brought her millions of fans and tons of accolades, she revealed during her appearance on the YouTube show Hot Ones.

Gaga appeared on 'Hot Ones' and touched on the time she almost quit her music career.

Hot Ones host Sean Evans asked the Poker Face hitmaker to recall the "closest" she came to closing the book on her career as a music star.

Gaga – real name Stefani Germanotta – admitted it was "an incredibly deep question to ask," before responding: "I missed the community that I had in New York, and that was really hard," referring to the times she performed at locations like The Slipper Room in Manhattan.

She continued: "There were definitely times where I felt like maybe I should walk away but I know for sure that I never would."