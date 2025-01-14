Your tip
Broken Lily Allen Checks Into $10K-a-Week US 'Trauma' Clinic After Spiraling 'Out of Control' Following Collapse of Marriage to David Harbour Over his Raya 'Cheating'

Composite photo of David Harbour, Lily Allen
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen checked into a mental health clinic amid split from David Harbour.

Jan. 13 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Lily Allen is said to be 'spiraling' amid the collapse of her marriage to David Harbour.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer has checked into a U.S. based trauma clinic after the Stranger Things actor was caught on the dating app Raya.

An insider claimed Allen, 39, told her friends she felt like she was teetering on the brink of "nervous breakdown."

love rat stranger things actor david harbours kinky sex demands laid bare by raging wife lily allen before she suffered mental health meltdown
Source: BBC/MISSME? PODCAST

A source said the thought of Harbour dating other women is 'triggering' for Allen.

The Smile singer and Harbour, 49, tied the knot in 2020.

While the couple seemingly had a good marriage, Allen's world was rocked when her estranged husband's dating profile surfaced in December.

After taking a much-needed vacation, Allen returned to her marital home in Brooklyn, New York, last week before checking into the clinic.

love rat stranger things actor david harbours kinky sex demands laid bare by raging wife lily allen before she suffered mental health meltdown
Source: MEGA

The singer caught Harbour cheating after finding his profile on celeb dating app Raya.

While at her Brooklyn home, a source claimed Allen told friends the thought of Harbour with other women in the city "triggered" her.

The source continued: "It was very painful for Lily to return home. David used to be her savior and now he's a trigger for her.

"Lily settled her kids back into the family home and took them to school for their new term, then flew herself straight to rehab."

love rat stranger things actor david harbours kinky sex demands laid bare by raging wife lily allen before she suffered mental health meltdown
Source: MEGA

Allen and Harbour have been married since 2020.

They added: "She went a day earlier than intended as she felt wobbly and desperate to escape."

Allen is expected to stay at the clinic for several weeks, during which she will partake in group and individual counseling to "unpack" the trauma of her marriage unexpectedly ending.

She will also be encouraged to get out and enjoy activities like walks outdoors as well as eating healthy.

love rat stranger things actor david harbours kinky sex demands laid bare by raging wife lily allen before she suffered mental health meltdown
Source: MEGA

Allen reportedly spoke with Harbour to arrange for him to look after her daughters while she's at the clinic.

Despite being "devastated" by her marriage ending, Allen's friends were said to be hopeful she "is now on the road to recovery."

Another source said Allen is focused on healing for the sake of her daughters, Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 13.

They added: "She wants to make sure she's feeling physically well again so she can be there for her daughters as the best mother she can be.

"Everyone thinks David is the steady one and Lily is the crazy head-case. But the reality is that Lily was calmer and more grounded than she's ever been – until she discovered that her marriage was unexpectedly over.

"She is taking the responsible course of action with a trip to a retreat to get her head straight."

Although Allen and Harbour did not speak face to face, the estranged couple reportedly spoke last week so the actor could look after the singer's daughters, who are said to be close to their step-dad and know little details about the split.

Harbour was expected to spend the Christmas holidays with his wife and step-daughters in Kenya, but instead was seen out with another woman at a Rishikesh temple in India.

