Broken Lily Allen Checks Into $10K-a-Week US 'Trauma' Clinic After Spiraling 'Out of Control' Following Collapse of Marriage to David Harbour Over his Raya 'Cheating'

Lily Allen is said to be 'spiraling' amid the collapse of her marriage to David Harbour. RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer has checked into a U.S. based trauma clinic after the Stranger Things actor was caught on the dating app Raya. An insider claimed Allen, 39, told her friends she felt like she was teetering on the brink of "nervous breakdown."

Source: BBC/MISSME? PODCAST A source said the thought of Harbour dating other women is 'triggering' for Allen.

The Smile singer and Harbour, 49, tied the knot in 2020. While the couple seemingly had a good marriage, Allen's world was rocked when her estranged husband's dating profile surfaced in December. After taking a much-needed vacation, Allen returned to her marital home in Brooklyn, New York, last week before checking into the clinic.

Source: MEGA The singer caught Harbour cheating after finding his profile on celeb dating app Raya.

While at her Brooklyn home, a source claimed Allen told friends the thought of Harbour with other women in the city "triggered" her. The source continued: "It was very painful for Lily to return home. David used to be her savior and now he's a trigger for her. "Lily settled her kids back into the family home and took them to school for their new term, then flew herself straight to rehab."

Source: MEGA Allen and Harbour have been married since 2020.

They added: "She went a day earlier than intended as she felt wobbly and desperate to escape." Allen is expected to stay at the clinic for several weeks, during which she will partake in group and individual counseling to "unpack" the trauma of her marriage unexpectedly ending. She will also be encouraged to get out and enjoy activities like walks outdoors as well as eating healthy.

Source: MEGA Allen reportedly spoke with Harbour to arrange for him to look after her daughters while she's at the clinic.

Despite being "devastated" by her marriage ending, Allen's friends were said to be hopeful she "is now on the road to recovery." Another source said Allen is focused on healing for the sake of her daughters, Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 13. They added: "She wants to make sure she's feeling physically well again so she can be there for her daughters as the best mother she can be. "Everyone thinks David is the steady one and Lily is the crazy head-case. But the reality is that Lily was calmer and more grounded than she's ever been – until she discovered that her marriage was unexpectedly over. "She is taking the responsible course of action with a trip to a retreat to get her head straight."