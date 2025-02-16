Britney Spears Sparks Fears As She And Ex-Felon Lover Paul Soliz Confirm They're Back Together With Valentine's Day Date — After His Former Mom-in-Law Branded Him Deadbeat Dad
Britney Spears and ex-felon Paul Soliz have confirmed they are back together after being seen out on Valentine's Day in Thousand Oaks, California.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop star was photographed sitting in the passenger seat of Soliz's black Mercedes truck as they visited a Jack in the Box drive-thru.
Spears wore a white blouse, black choker, and wide-brimmed hat as she rode shotgun during the public outing. She also had on a full face of makeup, including dark eyeliner and rouge lipstick.
One of Soliz's sons was seen in the backseat of the luxury vehicle as they pulled up to the fast food restaurant on Friday, February 14.
Soliz has custody of at least three of his nine children — Trystan, 10, Dylan, 8, and Nicholas 'Sonny,' 6
Earlier this month, Spears was also spotted with Soliz and two of his children at Lily Pad Playground in the San Fernando Valley.
In photos from the outing, the 43-year-old pop star was seen outside the indoor playground, sitting in the passenger seat of the same black Mercedes G-Wagon she was in on Valentine's Day.
Following the outing at the indoor playground, the Toxic hitmaker reportedly paid the bill before the group headed to their next destination.
According to insiders, the SUV was gifted to Soliz by Spears just one month into their relationship.
The couple's reunion comes after a reported break-up seven months ago.
In July, a source said Spears and Soliz had broken up and shared: "Britney and Paul split around three weeks ago.
"They were done once the singer realized her former maintenance worker-turned-boyfriend was only using her for (her) luxurious lifestyle."
The star was said to have made the decision to split with the ex-felon after seeing his "true colors", and subsequently removed his name from the entry list to her mansion.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, when the couple was first dating, Soliz's ex, Nicole Mancilla, 36, called him a "deadbeat", claiming he cheated on her with Spears, "neglects" his kids for the pop star, and owes her child support.
According to Mancilla, the Womanizer singer's boyfriend has not paid the bills for the five kids they share — and she's seemingly blaming his relationship with the singer.
She claimed: "Just let them know that my husband fell in Britney Spears' p----. He was married, and now he denies his children. He neglects his children for her."
However, according to court records, Paul and Mancilla were never married.