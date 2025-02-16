Shameless Kanye West Breaks Silence With Astonishingly Frank 'Confession' Over Alleged $250,000 Sex Tape He Filmed With Hooker Amid Bianca Censori 'Divorce': 'That Was a Fun Night'

Blatt, a well-known figure in Hollywood known for fixing sensitive situations, raised the issue of the alleged recording of West over a decade ago following the artist's recent antisemitic behavior on social media.

The "Hollywood Fixer" shared a screenshot of West, now 47, appearing in the video and wrote in an Instagram Story: "Hey Ye Remember that sex tape I helped take off the market for you in 2012 … in Vegas?"

Responding to the claim on Friday, February 14, in a now-deleted post on X, Kanye wrote: "THAT WAS A FUN NIGHT CANT WAIT TO SEE IT AGAIN."

Kevin added: "Yeah, this JEW didn't forget about what a horrible performance and small (penis) you had (while) high on MDMA.

"Hey, why don't you GO F--- your favorite person in the world – YOURSELF."