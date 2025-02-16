Shameless Kanye West Breaks Silence With Astonishingly Frank 'Confession' Over Alleged $250,000 Sex Tape He Filmed With Hooker Amid Bianca Censori 'Divorce': 'That Was a Fun Night'
Kanye West has shared his response to Kevin Blatt's claiming he played a role in preventing the release of a $250,000 sex tape involving the controversial artist from 2012.
The Heartless rapper joked on social media, calling what happens on the tape "A FUN NIGHT", RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Blatt, a well-known figure in Hollywood known for fixing sensitive situations, raised the issue of the alleged recording of West over a decade ago following the artist's recent antisemitic behavior on social media.
The "Hollywood Fixer" shared a screenshot of West, now 47, appearing in the video and wrote in an Instagram Story: "Hey Ye Remember that sex tape I helped take off the market for you in 2012 … in Vegas?"
Responding to the claim on Friday, February 14, in a now-deleted post on X, Kanye wrote: "THAT WAS A FUN NIGHT CANT WAIT TO SEE IT AGAIN."
Kevin added: "Yeah, this JEW didn't forget about what a horrible performance and small (penis) you had (while) high on MDMA.
"Hey, why don't you GO F--- your favorite person in the world – YOURSELF."
Blatt, 55, is best known for his involvement in the release of Paris Hilton's sex tape in 2004.
According to the "fixer", he prevented the West recording from being sold for $395,000 and released to the public.
He later took to Instagram again and shared: "I've been giving it some thought, and I think this Jew should go public with the details of the sex tape I intercepted for Kanye the Nazi right before he met Kim (Kardashian).
"It's a hell of a story, and one of the worst performances, I'm sure, of his troubled life."
West faced backlash after making a new wave of derogatory comments towards the Jewish community on social media and attempting to sell T-shirts featuring swastikas on his website, which were later taken down by the platform.
This led to severe consequences for the rapper, including the deactivation of his X account, lawsuits, and several severed professional relationships.
Apart from the controversy surrounding his antisemitic comments, West is also dealing with personal turmoil as reports suggest his marriage to Australian architect Bianca Censori is on the rocks.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week shortly before Valentine's Day, it was revealed that the couple have the "plan to divorce" just days after her naked Grammys stunt with Ye on the red carpet.
An insider told The Daily Mail: "Everyone around him is jumping ship because no one wants to be associated or affiliated with him anymore. They're scared.
"There is nothing he can do to recover from this except get help to check on his mental health."