RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Ralph Fiennes Caught Making Suspicious Late-Night Visit To Seedy Thai Massage Parlor
1
of
11
1 of 11
Happy Ending! It looks like Ralph Fiennes is, in fact, hiding “Official Secrets.” The actor was caught making a suspicious late-night visit to a Thai massage parlor — and spies said he looked like he “thoroughly enjoyed” himself! Ahead of shooting the new thriller flick Secrets, starring fellow Brit actors Keira Knightley and Matt Smith, Ralph, 55, sneakily slipped into London’s Boonsawad Thai Spa in the wee hours of the night. Surprising new photos exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com show the actor discretely dressed in a black coat and carrying a large backpack! Click through for more!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 11
The Harry Potter star, known for playing Harry’s nemesis, Lord Voldemort, is said to have spent over an HOUR in the parlor
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 11
The establishment is open until 2 a.m. and offers a one-hour body scrub for about $104!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
4 of 11
Satisfying a late-night urge!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
5 of 11
After exiting the sleazy joint, which is known for its extremely “friendly” staff, he was escorted to an ATM by an employee.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
6 of 11
The staffer waited anxiously in her fur getup as Ralph took out some extra cash around midnight!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
7 of 11
In need of relaxation!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
8 of 11
After paying, an onlooker noted the actor jumped into a black cab.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
9 of 11
And quickly disappeared from the seedy spa.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
10 of 11
However, Radar's spies confirmed Fiennes was pleased with his visit.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
11 of 11
He looked as though he “thoroughly enjoyed himself!”
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
Happy Ending! It looks like Ralph Fiennes is, in fact, hiding “Official Secrets.” The actor was caught making a suspicious late-night visit to a Thai massage parlor — and spies said he looked like he “thoroughly enjoyed” himself! Ahead of shooting the new thriller flick Secrets, starring fellow Brit actors Keira Knightley and Matt Smith, Ralph, 55, sneakily slipped into London’s Boonsawad Thai Spa in the wee hours of the night. Surprising new photos exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com show the actor discretely dressed in a black coat and carrying a large backpack! Click through for more!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The Harry Potter star, known for playing Harry’s nemesis, Lord Voldemort, is said to have spent over an HOUR in the parlor
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The establishment is open until 2 a.m. and offers a one-hour body scrub for about $104!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Satisfying a late-night urge!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
After exiting the sleazy joint, which is known for its extremely “friendly” staff, he was escorted to an ATM by an employee.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The staffer waited anxiously in her fur getup as Ralph took out some extra cash around midnight!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
In need of relaxation!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
After paying, an onlooker noted the actor jumped into a black cab.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
And quickly disappeared from the seedy spa.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
However, Radar's spies confirmed Fiennes was pleased with his visit.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
He looked as though he “thoroughly enjoyed himself!”
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.