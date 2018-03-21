Ralph Fiennes Caught Making Suspicious Late-Night Visit To Seedy Thai Massage Parlor

Ralph Fiennes is, in fact, hiding “Official Secrets.” The actor was caught making a suspicious late-night visit to a Keira Knightley and Matt Smith, Ralph, 55, sneakily slipped into London’s Boonsawad Thai Spa in the wee hours of the night. Surprising new photos exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com show the actor discretely dressed in a black coat and carrying a large backpack! Click through for more! Happy Ending! It looks likeis, in fact, hiding “Official Secrets.” The actor was caught making a suspicious late-night visit to a Thai massage parlor — and spies said he looked like he “thoroughly enjoyed” himself! Ahead of shooting the new thriller flick Secrets, starring fellow Brit actorsandRalph, 55, sneakily slipped into London’s Boonsawad Thai Spa in the wee hours of the night. Surprising new photos exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com show the actor discretely dressed in a black coat and carrying a large backpack! Click through for more! Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Harry Potter star, known for playing Harry's nemesis, Lord Voldemort, is said to have spent over an HOUR in the parlor

The establishment is open until 2 a.m. and offers a one-hour body scrub for about $104!

Satisfying a late-night urge!

After exiting the sleazy joint, which is known for its extremely "friendly" staff, he was escorted to an ATM by an employee.

The staffer waited anxiously in her fur getup as Ralph took out some extra cash around midnight!

In need of relaxation!

After paying, an onlooker noted the actor jumped into a black cab.

And quickly disappeared from the seedy spa.

However, Radar's spies confirmed Fiennes was pleased with his visit.