'Sloppy and Messy': SAG Awards Viewers Slam Netflix For Audio Issues, 'Awkward' Jokes and Poorly Rehearsed Presentations

The 2025 SAG Awards has been slammed over its "sloppy" and "messy" production, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Viewers called out Netflix for the seemingly rushed production of the live event, citing a number of noticeable issues throughout the show, including an audio error during Jane Fonda's Lifetime Achievement Award speech, confused presenters and "awkward" jokes.

Source: MEGA Kristen Bell hosted the award show, which streamed live on Netflix.

For those who were able to tune in to the award show, which was streaming only on Netflix, they weren't pleased with the production value of this year's event. Online, viewers highlighted numerous gaffes and cringe moments – and even went as far as calling for those in charge to be "demoted, sacked or replaced."

lol Timothée Chalamet messing up while presenting at the SAG Awards and then interrupting himself to say "I should have done a rehearsal" pic.twitter.com/EgPCJANyPz — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 24, 2025 Source: @SPENCERALTHOUSE/X Timothée Chalamet confessed he 'should have done a rehearsal' after messing up his A Complete Unknown monologue.

Mistakes were noticeable as presenters looked confused as to where to stand, missing cues and facing the wrong cameras before awkwardly pivoting to face the screen. On some occasions, including when Martin Short won for Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series, the presented appeared to not be informed the winner was not in attendance to accept the award and stood awkwardly on stage before announcing their absence.

While introducing his new Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, actor Timothée Chalamet messed up his monologue honoring the folk legend before confessing: "I should have done a rehearsal." In addition to uncomfortable moments from presenters, audio issues were on full display. When Fonda, 87, took the stage to accept her Lifetime Achievement Award, she was interrupted by a strange voice. Always the professional, a shocked Fonda attempted to play off the blunder by telling the crowd she could "summon voices," earning laughs from the audience.

Source: MEGA Fonda's Lifetime Achievement Award speech was interrupted by an audio issue.

Online viewers bashed Netflix's production crew over the technical fiasco. One user wrote, "The SAG Awards this year is one of the worst-produced award shows I've seen. Feels like it was put together in 10 minutes," and later added, "All the jokes are awkward too. actors don’t know when to come out. weird transitions. voice coming on during Jane's speech. What a disaster." A second said, "Who is in charge of this event? Mics off, no one knows where to stand, cameras on wrong angles, cues are all over the place.. even the actors keep tripping over their words so obviously no one rehearsed," while another user added, "It's just me or this award show is kinda sloppy and messy."

Source: MEGA Prior to the show's start viewers slammed an 'awkward' moment between red carpet host Lilly Singh and Fonda.

Some called the production an "absolute mess" and a "s---show." One X user noted, "(Is) it just me, or is this SAG Awards more of a technical mess than the normal award show blunders. It’s like they didn't do a dry run of anything, and a bunch of teens are at the switchboard." Another added: "Whoever is directing and stage managing the SAG Awards should probably never do it again."