Jane Fonda

Netflix Viewers Cringe Over Jane Fonda's 'Awkward' SAG Awards Red Carpet Interview With Host Lilly Singh — 'It Was So Difficult to Watch'

Split photo of Lilly Singh, Jane Fonda
Source: MEGA

Viewers cringed over Jane Fonda's red carpet interview with Lilly Singh.

Profile Image

Feb. 23 2025, Published 9:18 p.m. ET

Feb. 23 2025, Published 9:18 p.m. ET

Viewers slammed red carpet host Lilly Singh over her "horrific" and "awkward" interview with Jane Fonda at the SAG Awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Social media users slammed Singh, 36, and called for her to "show some respect" to the legendary actress over the cringe-worthy moment.

jane fonda
Source: MEGA

Viewers took to social media to comment on how 'cringe' Jane Fonda's red carpet interview was.

Fonda, 87, was on hand at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on February 23 to receive SAG AFTRA's Lifetime Achievement Award for her work spanning over six decades.

But viewers couldn't help but notice the "awkward" tension between Fonda and Singh during her red carpet interview, with some claiming the Canadian comedian was being "overzealous" and needed a reminder she wasn't on the "same level" as the Barbarella star.

jane fonda awkward interview sag awards
Source: MEGA

Singh faced backlash for being 'overzealous' when chatting with Fonda.

Singh asked Fonda a series of questions, including what designer she was wearing and if she had any advice for up and coming stars.

But the 87-year-old responded with low energy and looked less than thrilled to be briefly chatting with the host.

On X, one viewer wrote: "was anyone else EXTREMELY UNCOMFORTABLE when Jane Fonda was being interviewed by Lilly Aingh on the SAG red carpet just now? It was so awkward and difficult to watch, Jane looked like she wanted to be anywhere else."

jane fonda foot fetish
Source: MEGA

Viewers said they were 'extremely uncomfortable' watching Fonda and Singh.

A second said: "Watching this Netflix red carpet interview at the SAG Awards and it's already awkward with the interview with Jane Fonda taken back from the two simple questions from Lilly Singh."

Another echoed, "That Lily Singh and Jane Fonda interview was incredibly awkward," while a fourth added, "oh this Jane Fonda Lily Singh interaction is making me cringe so bad."

Others said they almost had to turn the program off they were so uncomfortable with the interview, to which an X user said: "I couldn’t take it oh my god the long pauses and she was so clearly annoyed."

jane fonda awkward interview sag awards
Source: MEGA

Singh was also slammed for her interviews with Kieran Culkin and Jodie Foster.

Unfortunately for Singh, viewers weren't impressed with her red carpet hosting gig – and slammed her interviews with Jodie Foster and Kieran Culkin.

One social media user said of the comedian: "I don’t know who this woman is, but she is literally so cringe and overzealous. (Please) get someone else @netflix, her interview with Jane Fonda was so awkward."

A second added, "Someone please tell this @netflix interviewer she is not on the same level as Jane Fonda or Jodie Foster. Show some respect. You are not the story. So unprofessional," to which another user responded, "OMG yes!! She’s making me miss Giuliana Rancic."

