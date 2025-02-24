2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards — See The Worst & Wackiest Dressed Stars Including Jamie Lee Curtis and Kerry Washington
From overwhelming ruffles to bizarre patterns – the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet was filled with major fashion fails from the biggest stars in Hollywood.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the worst dressed of the night, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Kerry Washington.
Joey King
Joey King posed on the red carpet in a dress that featured sheer cutouts, a turtleneck and diamond chains hanging off of it.
Eleanor Matsuura
Eleanor Matsuura wore a sheer, form-fitting green gown that left her underwear on display while she posed on the carpet.
Danielle Deadwyler
Danielle Deadwyler posed in a bizarre red dress for the event.
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo didn't look so wicked when she posed in this bizarre silver gown.