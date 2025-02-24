Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Jamie Lee Curtis

2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards — See The Worst & Wackiest Dressed Stars Including Jamie Lee Curtis and Kerry Washington

Photo of Jamie Lee Curtis
Source: MEGA

Jamie Lee Curtis wore this bizarre black gown for the event.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 23 2025, Published 8:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

From overwhelming ruffles to bizarre patterns – the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet was filled with major fashion fails from the biggest stars in Hollywood.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the worst dressed of the night, including Jamie Lee Curtis and Kerry Washington.

Article continues below advertisement

Joey King

Joey King posed on the red carpet in a dress that featured sheer cutouts, a turtleneck and diamond chains hanging off of it.

Article continues below advertisement
sag awards worst dressed
Source: MEGA

Joey King made the worst dressed list.

Article continues below advertisement

Eleanor Matsuura

Eleanor Matsuura wore a sheer, form-fitting green gown that left her underwear on display while she posed on the carpet.

Article continues below advertisement
sag awards worst dressed
Source: MEGA

Eleanor Matsuura posed in an olive green gown.

Article continues below advertisement

Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler posed in a bizarre red dress for the event.

Article continues below advertisement
sag awards worst dressed
Source: YouTube/Associated Press

Danielle Deadwyler wore this bright red dress.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
donald trump legal action prince harry lied visa application drug taking pp

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'WILL Back Legal Action Against Prince Harry' if it Emerges Royal Exile Lied on U.S. Visa Application Over Drug-Taking

nicole kidman husband keith urban banned actress reuniting ewan mcgregor after rumors split from tom cruise pp

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's Husband Keith Urban 'Desperate to Ban' Actress From Reuniting With Actress With Ewan McGregor — After Rumors 'Trainspotting' Actor Was Reason She Split From Tom Cruise

Article continues below advertisement

Cynthia Erivo

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Cynthia Erivo didn't look so wicked when she posed in this bizarre silver gown.

sag awards worst dressed
Source: YouTube/Associated Press

Cynthia Erivo wore this bizarre silver outfit.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.