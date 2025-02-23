Michael Lohan Arrested on Felony Assault Charge for Allegedly Flipping His Wife Kate Major Out of Her Chair
Michael Lohan, father of actress Lindsay Lohan, has been arrested on a felony assault charge.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the incident allegedly occurred when Lohan assaulted his wife, Kate Major, by flipping her out of her chair in Texas.
The arrest took place on Saturday, February 22, with Michael facing a "continuous violence against the family" charge.
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Kate had undergone a medical examination, during which she disclosed the incident to deputies.
She reported that her husband had flipped her out of a chair at their home several days before the arrest. The representative for the Sheriff's Office mentioned that Kate expressed experiencing pain and discomfort due to the alleged assault.
After observing bruises on Kate, a female deputy spoke with Lohan, and he was ultimately arrested at his residence without any resistance.
According to legal documents, Michael is slated to appear in court on Monday, with a bond set at $30,000.
Lindsey's father was previously arrested in 2020 for allegedly choking Kate and harassing her.
Justin Bieber Sparks More Mental Health Fears as Shockingly Skinny Star Has Bust-Up With Paparazzi While Out With Wife Hailey Amid 'Diddy' Scandal and Divorce Rumors
Kate was arrested in June 2024 for violating a protection order after getting into a fight with Michael in public, where she allegedly smacked him.
Michael told OK!: "I am sick of people claiming I hit women. This has been going on a long time and that's why I decided to finally release videos… You can't deny what you see in the videos.
"I had an order of protection on Kate from New York from when she hit me with a pole. Kate had wanted to leave Texas and go to California. So, one of my friends offered her his apartment to stay in as long as she got a job. Did she try to get a job? No. Instead, she decided to go out partying constantly.
"The guy whose apartment it was also had two other rules for Kate. No men staying there and no drugs. One day, Kate ended up having some guy stay over, and my friend whose apartment it was found out. He went over to the apartment and got into an argument with Kate… and Kate ended up taking out her phone and starting to record him.
"In response to him being recorded, my friend grabbed Kate's phone and smashed it.
"Kate decided to run out of the apartment and contact the cops and claim my friend beat her up. He got arrested on eight felonies and while sitting in jail, Kate tried to claim squatter rights so she could stay in his apartment for a year for free."