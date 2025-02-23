Michael Lohan Arrested on Felony Assault Charge for Allegedly Flipping His Wife Kate Major Out of Her Chair

Kate was arrested in June 2024 for violating a protection order after getting into a fight with Michael in public, where she allegedly smacked him.

Michael told OK!: "I am sick of people claiming I hit women. This has been going on a long time and that's why I decided to finally release videos… You can't deny what you see in the videos.

"I had an order of protection on Kate from New York from when she hit me with a pole. Kate had wanted to leave Texas and go to California. So, one of my friends offered her his apartment to stay in as long as she got a job. Did she try to get a job? No. Instead, she decided to go out partying constantly.

"The guy whose apartment it was also had two other rules for Kate. No men staying there and no drugs. One day, Kate ended up having some guy stay over, and my friend whose apartment it was found out. He went over to the apartment and got into an argument with Kate… and Kate ended up taking out her phone and starting to record him.

"In response to him being recorded, my friend grabbed Kate's phone and smashed it.

"Kate decided to run out of the apartment and contact the cops and claim my friend beat her up. He got arrested on eight felonies and while sitting in jail, Kate tried to claim squatter rights so she could stay in his apartment for a year for free."