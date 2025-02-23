Justin Bieber Sparks More Mental Health Fears as Shockingly Skinny Star Has Bust-Up With Paparazzi While Out With Wife Hailey Amid 'Diddy' Scandal and Divorce Rumors
Justin Bieber has sparked new mental health fears after he found himself in a heated verbal altercation with a photographer in Los Angeles.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the confrontation took place as the 30-year-old pop star and his wife, Hailey Bieber, 28, were heading to their car following a breakfast date at the Beverly Glen Deli.
When one of the photographers thanked the Candy singer, Justin grew irritated and told them: "That's disrespectful when you thank me because I'm not asking you to be here, you know what I mean?"
In the video, the photographer said: "I'm just saying 'thank you' for everything you do for us."
The new dad repeated: "I'm just saying I don't want you to be here, so when you thank me, it's disrespectful.
"Just take your pictures and let me do my thing, okay?"
When the paparazzo tried to explain he was thanking the hitmaker "for everything you do for us", Bieber continued to get heated and told them: "Don't thank me for everything!"
The photographer said, "Okay", Bieber added, "I appreciate that", and got into his car to drive off.
In recent weeks, there has been a growing concern among fans about Justin's mental well-being.
Despite the ongoing speculation surrounding their marriage, the couple – who have been married since 2018 and welcomed their first child together last summer – put on a united front as they stepped out for a dinner date earlier this month.
In a recent Instagram Story, the Grammy winner, who shares son Jack with Hailey, wrote: "It's time to grow up! Changing is about letting go.
"I've never been good at following the rules. I tried to follow the rules. I'm not good at it.
"But U don't need the rules to enter into a life full of love."
Bieber also wrote: "God always grants us love! It's one of his promises."
Recently, rumors about their relationship have intensified in light of reports describing the Yummy singer's behavior as "unacceptable".
One source claimed Hailey is "deeply concerned over her spouse's mood, work, and diet."
They claimed that the young pop star "doesn't care about his well-being anymore" and that he has "lost all motivation" – even for making music.
The insider claimed: "He's not working out like he used to, he doesn't seem to eat like he once did, and people can see he has lost weight.
"It's like he doesn't care about his well-being anymore. He's moodier too. People are worried that he's lost any motivation, even for his music.
"He goes to start recording, but then he cancels sessions because 'he isn't in the mood'. It's like he is struggling to focus on his own songwriting."
