Justin Bieber Sparks More Mental Health Fears as Shockingly Skinny Star Has Bust-Up With Paparazzi While Out With Wife Hailey Amid 'Diddy' Scandal and Divorce Rumors

When one of the photographers thanked the Candy singer, Justin grew irritated and told them: "That's disrespectful when you thank me because I'm not asking you to be here, you know what I mean?"

In the video, the photographer said: "I'm just saying 'thank you' for everything you do for us."

The new dad repeated: "I'm just saying I don't want you to be here, so when you thank me, it's disrespectful.

"Just take your pictures and let me do my thing, okay?"

When the paparazzo tried to explain he was thanking the hitmaker "for everything you do for us", Bieber continued to get heated and told them: "Don't thank me for everything!"

The photographer said, "Okay", Bieber added, "I appreciate that", and got into his car to drive off.