2025 SAG Awards Viewers Left 'Disgusted' After Netflix Features Segment For 'Emilia Perez' Amid Karla Sofía Gascón's 'Racist' Tweets Scandal
2025 SAG Awards viewers were left "disgusted" after Netflix featured a segment for Emilia Perez amid the "racist" scandal with Karla Sofía Gascón.
RadarOnline.com can report the streaming platform was bashed after showing a clip of the leading actress just weeks after
On Sunday night, Netflix streamed the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where it honored the biggest stars in Hollywood for their work on the small and big screen.
Just days before awards season fully kicked off, the streaming platform's big movie of the year, Emilia Perez, found itself in a shocking scandal after the leading star's old tweets resurfaced.
While Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana took the stage to promote the Netflix film, the streaming platform showed a clip that featured a quick glimpse of Gascón.
Eagle-eyed viewers weren't thrilled over the leading star of the film and took to social media to bash Netflix.
One wrote: "Watching the SAG Awards and (my) sister and I (are) actively disgusted at this Emilia Perez segment."
Another said: "The SAG awards just showed 2 frames of the title character when doing the Emilia Perez feature."
A third wrote: "The SAG Awards is so horrific for the Emilia Perez segment after what Karla did."
In late January, a writer named Sarah Hagi shared screengrabs of Gascón's alleged resurfaced tweets on Muslims, George Floyd, and diversity at the Oscars – which have since been deleted.
Hagi wrote on X: "This is all from the star of a movie that is campaigning on its progressive values, you really gotta laugh. Stuff like this doesn’t get flagged because you can say whatever you want about Muslims, it’s never considered racist. Again, this isn’t even all of them.
"I’m not exaggerating when I say there are so many tweets. spanning years!! It’s really something else."
Just days after the disgusting tweets surfaced and despite Gascón's apology, Netflix decided to boot the Emilia Pérez star from their Oscars marketing.
According to The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg, the two parties were only communicating through Gascón’s agent.
The source revealed: "It is my understanding that there is no great interest on the part of Netflix to provide the usual courtesies afforded by a studio to an Oscar contender, such as transportation and accommodations, to facilitate her attendance at the remaining awards season gatherings."
Netflix also reportedly canceled plans for the leading actress to attend any award shows or promotions.
Gascón has yet to make an appearance during awards season, but her co-stars Gomez and Saldana have both attended shows together.
As previously reported, the film received a total of 13 Oscar nominations – including Best Picture.
The actress made history by becoming the first openly trans actor to be nominated for an Oscar.