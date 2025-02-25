Three Victims STABBED at Notorious Playboy's $20Million Party Mansion Where OnlyFans 'Orgy Queen' Bonnie Blue Filmed '1,057-Man Gangbang'

Police said they were called to the mansion at 32 Portland Place after a group of men reportedly used knives to assault partygoers.

Davenport's residence has earned a reputation for throwing "sex parties" and is the location where Blue slept with over 1,000 men in 12 hours.

A source recalled the horrific event, telling The Sun: "There was blood everywhere with people lying injured all over the place.

"It looked like a battle scene rather than a sex club."