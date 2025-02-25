Your tip
Three Victims STABBED at Notorious Playboy's $20Million Party Mansion Where OnlyFans 'Orgy Queen' Bonnie Blue Filmed '1,057-Man Gangbang'

Three people were stabbed at the site of Bonnie Blue's recording-breaking sex stunt.

Feb. 25 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Three people were taken to the hospital after being stabbed at the mansion where OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue filmed her infamous stunt with 1,057 men, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The victims were assaulted at the $20million mansion owned by playboy Edward Davenport, also known as "Fast Eddie," around 7 A.M. on Sunday, February 23, in London.

Blue slept with1,057 men in 12 hours at the mansion

Police said they were called to the mansion at 32 Portland Place after a group of men reportedly used knives to assault partygoers.

Davenport's residence has earned a reputation for throwing "sex parties" and is the location where Blue slept with over 1,000 men in 12 hours.

A source recalled the horrific event, telling The Sun: "There was blood everywhere with people lying injured all over the place.

"It looked like a battle scene rather than a sex club."

Police shut down the residence for 48 hours.

Four victims in total were rushed to the hospital, with three sustaining non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Metro police arrested three men, one on the suspicion of GBH possession and intent to supply.

A second man was arrested on suspicion of GBH, and another was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Officials said in light of the events, they imposed a Section 76 Closure Notice “to prevent further disruption to the local area."

Under the Section 76 Closure Notice, Davenport's property can be closed for up to 48 hours.

One local resident claimed to hear parties at the "sex club" mansion over the weekend and often saw women leaving the property in the early morning hours.

This isn't the first time Davenport's property has been in the news.

Residences have sent dozens of complaints about Davenport's parties over the years.

Last year the playboy thwarted a closure notice issued by police after he was hit with dozens of complaints from neighbors over the years, who alleged excessive noise, drug abuse, parking issues, and partygoers "vomiting in the street."

Magistrates reportedly told police they had been called to the property 63 times in recent years.

In December 2024, Davenport returned from Thailand to successfully challenge the closure notice at the City of London Magistrates' Court.

Davenport alleged he only hosts 'art parties' at the mansion about once a month.

Davenport has denied allegations of debauchery taking place at the mansion – and alleged he hosts "art shows" once a month with about 100 guests, none of whom he claimed stayed past midnight.

The playboy further denied claims of drug use going on at the property and insisted he's "anti-drugs" due to his health issues.

He said: "I am very anti-drugs, I don't drink, I have had two kidney transplants. Nobody would be smoking marijuana in my house.

"I am absolutely certain there is no illegal activity (at the parties)."

Magistrate Mr Gowlett seemingly agreed with Davenport and said at the hearing: "We do not find the case for closure has been proved on balance of probability, and therefore refuse the order that is sought."

