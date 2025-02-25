Your tip
Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'Giving Trouble-Hit Marriage Another Go' Despite Rumors Pair Were Over For Good After Rapper's Latest Insane 'Nazi' Outburst

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly giving their marriage another shot following previous split reports.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 25 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Kanye West and Bianca Censori might be giving their whirlwind marriage another go.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the controversial Hollywood duo is now committed to "making their marriage work" after reports earlier this month claimed they had thrown in the towel for good – amid the rapper's fiery online outbursts.

kanye west bianca censori marriage reconciliation split divorce rumors nazi rant
Source: MEGA

Sources earlier this month claimed the pair had called it quits after marrying in December 2022.

An insider says West, 43, and the 30-year-old Aussie model "have done a lot of talking this past week and they’re not ready to give up on each other."

The pair's decision to reconcile comes just a week after they reportedly split following two years of marriage.

The breakup announcement, which followed the rapper's antisemitic tirade on X and the couple's near-nude Grammys red carpet stunt, said the two were "planning to divorce."

An official petition to dissolve the marriage was expected to be filed in a matter of days, with Censori expected to receive a $5million payout in the split.

kanye west creepy control bianca censori grammys red carpet
Source: MEGA

Censori was reportedly 'done' with her rapper husband's latest antics online.

West also took to Instagram to proudly showcase his wife in a provocative film poster featuring her lying nude, celebrating her starring role in the feature – which was produced by him.

The duo also attended a live event, where Censori performed on stage in a retro nurse outfit, standing by an empty hospital bed.

However, West and Censori was spotted together at multiple events in Los Angeles over the weekend, including the premiere of the model's feature film.

A woman, thought to be Censori, was seen holding hands with the Grammy winner outside a warehouse in Koreatown.

But just last week, sources claimed Censori was officially done with the controversial hitmaker – with his attempt to sell swastika shirts on his Yeezy website being the nail in the coffin.

They said: "She's had enough. The swastika shirt was the last straw. She told him that’s not who she is, and that she can’t be associated with that."

kanye west vows performance swastika shirt super bowl social media rant
Source: MEGA

West allegedly believed Censori would eventually 'come back to him' like she had previously.

Another source told us: "Bianca's not playing along anymore, and Kanye is starting to feel the heat! Not only is he staring down the possibility of losing a boatload of cash, as rumor has it there's no prenup, but there’s also the chance she could spill the goods on her experiences with him.

"For a guy like Kanye, whose whole identity seems tied up in his fortune and narrative control, the thought of this is pure nightmare fuel. Right now, Bianca's getting bombarded with offers to share her story. Even if Kanye had her sign an NDA, there are ways to get around that."

Things got even worse for the couple after West posted an intense, all-caps rant on X, claiming to have "dominion over (his) wife" and emphasizing their marriage wasn't about "woke a-- feminist s–t."

He also pointed out Censori was "with a billionaire," suggesting she had no reason to listen to "broke b-----s."

kanye west creepy control bianca censori grammys red carpet
Source: MEGA

Censori's submissive behavior has sparked fears for her wellbeing, with experts calling West's 'control' over her 'disturbing.'

The insider noted West "saying that he has dominion over (Bianca) and then he's selling those shirts, it reflects on her, and she doesn’t want any part of that circus."

On the flip side, they mentioned West was confident his wife would "come back to him" like she had before.

