EXCLUSIVE: Alanis Morissette Branded a 'Bully' After Singer is Accused of Falsely Taking Credit for Writing Iconic 'Jagged Little Pill' Album in Wild Lawsuit: 'She Sold Her Soul!'

Amid his lawsuit, Hunt told RadarOnline.com: "Alanis has been asked for years to return my intellectual properties. She hasn't..."

He continued: "Alanis sold her soul long ago... My opinion of her is she is a talented bully..."

Jagged Little Pill is officially credited as being written by Morissette and songwriter Glen Ballard, who also produced the album.

According to court documents, Hunt first filed his complaint against Epiphany Productions Inc and Morissette in November 2024, with summons issued to the defendants soon after.