EXCLUSIVE: Alanis Morissette Branded a 'Bully' After Singer is Accused of Falsely Taking Credit for Writing Iconic 'Jagged Little Pill' Album in Wild Lawsuit: 'She Sold Her Soul!'
Alanis Morissette has been slammed a "bully" amid a shocking lawsuit accusing the music star of taking credit for her famous album Jagged Little Pill.
Plaintiff Joseph Michael Hunt claims he helped write the hugely successful 1995 album and received no credit at all, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Amid his lawsuit, Hunt told RadarOnline.com: "Alanis has been asked for years to return my intellectual properties. She hasn't..."
He continued: "Alanis sold her soul long ago... My opinion of her is she is a talented bully..."
Jagged Little Pill is officially credited as being written by Morissette and songwriter Glen Ballard, who also produced the album.
According to court documents, Hunt first filed his complaint against Epiphany Productions Inc and Morissette in November 2024, with summons issued to the defendants soon after.
The summons went unanswered for months, as the defendants asked the lawsuit to be dismissed on January 29.
We have reached out to Morissette's rep for comment.
The singer's third album – one of the biggest of the 90s – is known for many tracks including You Oughta Know, a song fans believe to have been written about Morissette's ex-boyfriend, and Full House star, Dave Coulier.
In the song, Morissette sings: "Did you forget about me, Mister Duplicity?/I hate to bug you in the middle of dinner/It was a slap in my face how quickly I was replaced/Are you thinking of me when you f--- her?"
While many theories of who the Canadian pop star was raging about have been suggested, only the speculation it is about Coulier has had the most legs.
In an interview in 1995, Morissette confirmed the track is about an ex, but failed to reveal any name.
She said at the time: "I haven't heard from him, and I don't think he knows. Which sort of says a lot about him.
"The ironic thing is, if anybody questions whether it's them I'm writing about, that means something in and of itself. People who were kind and honest and full of integrity throughout the process of making this album wouldn't question whether they were in that song because they would know."
Years later, Coulier even responded to hearing the song for the first time, and fully believed it was about him.
He recalled on SiriusXM Faction Talk's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts: "I'm like, wow, this is a really cool hook. And then I start hearing the voice. I'm like, wow, this girl can sing. And I had no idea, you know, that this was the record."
The comic continued: "And then I was listening to the lyrics going, 'Ooh, oh no! Oh, I can't be this guy...' There was a lot of familiar stuff in there that her and I had talked about. Like, 'Your shake is like a fish.' I'd go, 'Hey, dead fish me,' and we'd do this dead fish handshake.
"And so I started listening to it and I thought, 'Ooh, I think I may have really hurt this woman.' That was my first thought."
According to Coulier, the former pair "reconnected" years later and hashed it out.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Gary Coleman's Widow Insists There Were 'Physical Attacks on Both Ends' During Marriage — As She Furiously Denies Being Behind Actor's Shock Death
Morissette has yet to confirm if the track is about Coulier.
Others popular songs on the album include Hand in My Pocket, Ironic, and You Learn.