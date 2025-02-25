Your tip
Millie Bobby Brown, 21, at Center of Warnings She's Becoming One of Hollywood's Youngest 'Plastic Surgery Addicts After She Steps Out at 2025 SAG Awards — As Shocked Surgeons Ask: 'What Is She Doing to Her Face?'

The actress has changed so much over the years.

Feb. 25 2025, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

Millie Bobby Brown is the latest young star at the center of warnings she's becoming a young "plastic surgery addict."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Stranger Things actress has shocked surgeons left questioning what procedures she has had done.

The actress showed off a very different look at the SAG Awards.

Within the last few days, the 21-year-old actress' outings have left fans and plastic surgeons questioning her appearance.

When she stepped on the carpet at the premiere of her film, The Electric State, in Los Angeles on Monday night, onlookers claimed the actress looked "unrecognizable."

The premiere outing came just after she made an appearance at the SAG Awards on Sunday night – which was another outing that left fans scratching their heads.

After her outing on Monday night, users took to social media to share their concern for the young star.

One wrote: "Doesn't look like she used too much, sad."

A second asked: "When did she turn 45?"

A third said: "Literally had to double check [she] turned 21 the other day and not 40."

A fourth added: "She looks like she’s pushing 50. This girl is embarrassing."

A plastic surgeon consultant opened up about the possible procedures the young star might have undergone, which he said is not "weighing her down."

Dr. Paul Banwell explained to the Daily Mail: "Her cheekbones appear higher and her lips appear fuller, which could be the result of filler."

He also explained "natural aging" can be the reason behind her altered looks.

Brown stepped onto the scene as a very young kid on the Netflix series.

He added: "Your bone structure and face shape will change as you get older, especially from such a young age of 12."

The plastic surgery consultant also warned that the young star shouldn't be "overdoing" it with fillers, which could cause a "pillow face."

Dr. Banwell explained: "Fillers are a popular way for people to rejuvenate the skin and make the face appear plumper. Used well, it can create a more youthful, fuller look.

"As we age, we naturally lose collagen and fat in our face, which leads to a less full, saggier appearance. This volume loss can lead to a less youthful look."

Fans have accused her of getting plastic surgery.

In 2023, the young actress was accused of secretly having a nose job after a red carpet appearance.

Users also took to social media to speculate what the star possibly had then, with one saying on Reddit: "Possible nose job, but it could definitely be contour, and the photo is a little too low resolution to tell for sure. I would not be surprised at all if she had one, though, since it’s practically a celeb rite of passage."

Another claimed: "She definitely got a nose job."

A third added: "Girl got a brand new face, as one does."

