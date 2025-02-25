Meghan Markle DUMPED by Showbiz Agency WME? Hollywood Buzzing With Rumors 'Diva Duchess' Has Been Ditched After Her Goop-Style Business and Cookery Show are Slated Before Even Getting Off Ground
Meghan Markle has allegedly been shown the door by WME.
After months of whispers about her shaky relationship with the Hollywood agency, RadarOnline.com can reveal multiple sources have confirmed their decision to sever ties with the Duchess just days before her new Netflix show debut.
Industry insiders say the Duchess of Sussex hasn't met with the agency's top exec, Ari Emanuel, since January of last year – though she's reportedly had meetings with her regular agents.
One claimed the 43-year-old was given the boot because she was "too demanding" and "difficult to work with."
However, the talent agency itself claims they're still in business with the star despite the buzz.
A rep said: "WME continues to represent Meghan and Archewell."
Other sources claim the agency is still handling some of her Archewell projects, the foundation she co-runs with her husband Prince Harry, 40.
Markle allegedly had a meltdown in January 2024 – shortly after the holidays – demanding a meeting with "decks and plans." However, it's unclear if the request was for herself or her Archewell foundation.
This outburst sparked a conflict, with one insider saying: "Ari was done with her."
Another source also confirmed the incident.
Markle joined the high-profile agency only in April 2023, with WME heavyweights Brad Slater, who represents Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Jill Smoller, who handles Serena Williams, personally overseeing her affairs.
However, a separate Hollywood insider shared: "I'm not sure what projects those are, but WME is certainly not working on Meghan’s personal ventures."
The former Suits star's latest drama comes just days before the release of her new Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, premiering on March 3.
Also, Markle recently had to rebrand her lifestyle business, changing it to As Ever, after facing multiple trademark issues with American Riviera Orchard.
The royal was most notably slammed for appearing to copy Goop, the lifestyle brand founded by actress Gwyneth Paltrow.
Markle's brand, however, won't have products for sale until several months after her show airs.
She has been spending much of her time promoting her latest business endeavors, even starting 2025 by launching a new Instagram account stacked with promo posts – which has already accumulated over a million followers.
On her show's launch, a source told us: "Meghan is stepping into the new year with a fresh sense of energy. With her show set to air soon, feedback from those who've previewed it suggests she might have a blockbuster on her hands.
"While the future will reveal its success, a strong reception could raise eyebrows among the royals, confirming her strong connection with the public and the Royal Family will have little interest in seeing her as she will seem a stronger brand.
"Also, she'll have very little time to spare to make trips over the Atlantic with Harry to help him heal the rift with his family. He's really panicking that her show could spell the end of his chances of getting back in the fold."
But the packed schedule could also be contributing to a strained relationship with Harry – as divorce rumors have been swirling left and right over the past few months.
Adding fuel to the fire, RadarOnline.com reported last month a conflicted Harry was even "panicking" his wife's new lifestyle show would kill off his chances of a family reconciliation.
Harry is reportedly desperate to build bridges with cancer-stricken dad King Charles and heir to the throne brother Prince William, but he wants Markle at his side.
If her Netflix show is a global smash, she'll have no time to help him heal hearts at Buckingham Palace, revealed sources.