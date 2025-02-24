Your tip
INVESTIGATION: Inside the Probes into Meghan Markle's Scandal-Hit New Businesses After Desperate Duchess Was BANNED From Selling Clothes and Hit With Copyright Claims

Source: MEGA

Markle's business has been plagued with issues.

Feb. 24 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle has found herself in a real jam, after failing to follow through on her American Riviera Orchard preserves, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duchess of Sussex has already changed the name of her brand to As Ever, which only opened her up to new copyright violation allegations.

meghan markle rebrands american riviera orchard company royal family dig logo pp
Source: @meghan/instagram

The Duchess ditched her American Riviera Orchard name for the broader As Ever.

Earlier this month, Markle, 43, recently ditched the Orchard name for As Ever, explaining in an Instagram video the moniker "essentially means as it's always been, and if you've followed me since 2014 with (blog) The Tig, you know I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening – this is what I do.

"And I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first."

Markle said the name change was natural, as the previous one "limited her" to jams and preserves, while this new one expands her possibilities.

However, insiders say that's not the real reason for the change, with one source telling Women's Day: "Meghan can puff over her reasons for changing the name, but word is she had no choice.

"The trademark issues were turning it into a costly legal nightmare."

The rebrand is in partnership with Netflix, which is finally launching her long-delayed lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan. The As Ever products will be featured in Netflix pop-up stores, which insiders say was another move Markle was not happy about.

The source continued: "She's being forced to sell her jam at malls in Dallas and Philadelphia. She resisted at first but she's coming around to Netflix's suggestions.

"If she's able to generate sales it could be what saves the Sussexes' dwindling bank account."

As Ever set to launch next month. The brand will feature food products, including jams and dog biscuits, aligning with Meghan's passion for food, which will also coincide with her upcoming Netflix show.

meghan markle faces business blow banned selling clothes as ever brand
Source: MEGA

Markle and husband Prince Harry have been trying to beef up their bank account.

However, RadarOnline.com reported there are instantly problems with the As Ever moniker as well due to trademark issues with a Chinese "fast fashion" company known as ASEVER.

The conflict arose when the US Patent and Trademark Office issued a "partial rejection" of her trademark application in July, citing similarities in the company names.

USPTO added: "Registration of the applied-for mark is refused because of a likelihood of confusion."

A trademark lawyer explained: "If she sells clothing under the As Ever brand, she risks being sued."

As if that wasn't enough, Mark Kolski, the owner of a New York-based clothing company also named... of course... As Ever, shared his concerns over the branding conflict.

Kolski said he doesn't own the trademark to the name but believes he has common law rights to sell clothing using it since he has been doing business as As Ever since 2017.

He said: "I'm a very small business, it's a family-run operation. I'm essentially a one-man band.

"This new venture has the power and money of Netflix behind it. Even if I wanted to do something I don't think I have the behemoth of lawyers and money that are behind this."

