INVESTIGATION: Inside the Probes into Meghan Markle's Scandal-Hit New Businesses After Desperate Duchess Was BANNED From Selling Clothes and Hit With Copyright Claims

Earlier this month, Markle, 43, recently ditched the Orchard name for As Ever, explaining in an Instagram video the moniker "essentially means as it's always been, and if you've followed me since 2014 with (blog) The Tig, you know I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening – this is what I do.

"And I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first."

Markle said the name change was natural, as the previous one "limited her" to jams and preserves, while this new one expands her possibilities.

However, insiders say that's not the real reason for the change, with one source telling Women's Day: "Meghan can puff over her reasons for changing the name, but word is she had no choice.

"The trademark issues were turning it into a costly legal nightmare."