Joy Reid Breaks Down in Tears and Admits to Feeling 'Rage' Over Shock MSNBC Firing — As 'NBC Nightly News' Host Lester Holt Announces He's Stepping Down from Gig After 10 Years
Joy Reid couldn't hold back her emotions and broke down in tears as she confessed to feeling "rage" over MSNBC's decision to cancel her program, The Reid Out, as part of the network's overhaul under the Trump administration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
News of MSNBC axing Reid's show comes as longtime NBC Nightly News host Lester Holt announced he was stepping down from his post of 10 years.
Reid, 56, broke her silence during a heartbreaking Zoom interview with the Win With Black Women podcast.
The news host described feeling a mix of "anger and rage" over the network's decision.
She explained: "I’ve been through every emotion... anger, rage, disappointment, hurt... guilt. You know, (a feeling) that I let my team lose their jobs.
"But in the end, where I really land... is just gratitude. Just pure gratitude and gratitude. Not just because people would take the time to get on a call like this or to take care of me. But also that my show had value."
As she was reflecting on The Reid Out, Reid broke down as she declared she was "not sorry" for going "hard on so many" progressive topics, including Black Lives Matter, immigration, the war in Gaza, or the Trump administration.
She said: "Whether it's talking about any of these issues and, yes, whether it's talking about Gaza and the fact that we as the American people have a right to object, to have a right to object to little babies being bombed.
"And where I come down on that is I'm not sorry. I am not sorry that I stood up for those things because those things are of God."
The 56-year-old has hosted The Reid Out, a nightly news program centered on politics, since 2020. She previously anchored The Reid Report and AM Joy for the network.
MSNBC announced weekend anchors Symone Sanders Townsend, Michale Steele and Alicia Menendez will take over Reid's 7 P.M. time slot.
Network president Rebecca Kutler said MSNBC is still waiting to hear from Reid, adding: "We are waiting to get a response from Joy and her team about how she would like to handle that, and we want to defer to her on that. The hope is that we will have a final show with Joy."
Meanwhile, the network has lost another veteran anchor with Holt's decision to step down from NBC Nightly News.
Holt, 65, joined NBC in 2000 and replaced Brian Williams as the Nightly News host in 2015.
In a staff memo sent Monday, February 24, Holt explained he was stepping down to pursue a full-time role with Dateline.
His memo read: "It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to work with each of you every day, keeping journalism as our true north and our viewers at the center of everything we do.
"A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history."
Holt's transition to Dateline is expected to take place over the summer. So far, a replacement for NBC Nightly News has not been named.