Joy Reid Breaks Down in Tears and Admits to Feeling 'Rage' Over Shock MSNBC Firing — As 'NBC Nightly News' Host Lester Holt Announces He's Stepping Down from Gig After 10 Years

Reid, 56, broke her silence during a heartbreaking Zoom interview with the Win With Black Women podcast.

The news host described feeling a mix of "anger and rage" over the network's decision.

She explained: "I’ve been through every emotion... anger, rage, disappointment, hurt... guilt. You know, (a feeling) that I let my team lose their jobs.

"But in the end, where I really land... is just gratitude. Just pure gratitude and gratitude. Not just because people would take the time to get on a call like this or to take care of me. But also that my show had value."