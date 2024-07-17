MORE CHAOS: MSNBC Primetime Anchors Wanted to Attend Republican National Convention but Peacock Brass Vetoed Move – ‘Concerned About Security’

MSNBC anchors say they were barred from attending the RNC convention in person.

The brouhaha continues to brew over at MSNBC , as anchors say the Peacock network would not allow them to cover the Republican National Convention in person, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Joe Scarborough's 'Morning Joe' was pulled from the air Monday, following the Trump assassination attempt.

A source told us: “The Peacock network is under siege. The top anchors all wanted to go to Milwaukee, but the network’s decision-makers didn’t think it was the right decision.”

The tipster added that behind the scenes they complained to their boss, Cesar Conde.

The insider claimed: “They think the network should have insisted they attend the convention and not be deterred by a perceived security threat or crowd unrest. Instead, they feel they’re integrity has been compromised.”