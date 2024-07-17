COLD-BLOODED: Michigan Mother of Six Was Afraid of Losing Her Other Children, So She Hid Her 3-Year-Old Son’s Body in Freezer
The decomposing body of a Michigan 3-year-old boy was discovered in a freezer, and the toddler’s mother has now been sentenced in connection with his murder, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
On the morning of June 24, 2022, police in Detroit made the grisly discovery after performing a wellbeing check at the home of Azuradee France, Front Page Detectives reported.
Family claimed Child Protective Services were called to France’s home at least a dozen times that year but were never allowed inside, according to the station.
Zy’ar Anderson, the victim’s cousin, shared: “God knows how I’m feeling, I know Chase is in a better place but still don’t make me stop crying.”
Lynette Hardy, one of France’s neighbors who said she used to help take care of the child, told WDIV-TV the toddler disappeared on Jan. 5, 2022.
According to Hardy, she was told the child had gone from Michigan to Alabama to stay with an aunt and uncle.
France was arraigned on multiple counts in connection to her son’s death, including murder, torture, child abuse, and concealing the death of an individual, prosecutors said. She was being held without bail.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said: “The alleged facts in this case have astounded even the seriously jaded. Our children continue to be at risk — not just from gun violence but also from the alleged murderer that lives in the house with them.”
According to a GoFundMe set up by Chase’s grandmother, France was also the mother to five other children — two girls, ages 3 months and 9, and three boys, ages 2, 4 and 7.
When talking with police, France said she kicked her son in the chest and whipped him with a belt when she got mad at him for not eating in March 2022, The Detroit News reported. The next morning, Chayse wouldn't wake up, so she put his body in a bag and stashed it in the basement freezer.
France told police she didn't want Chayse, but was too scared of losing her other children to say anything about it. She said she'd never had a blind child before and didn't have any help caring for her children.
On July 12, 2024, France pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the killing of her son. In exchange for pleading guilty, all additional charges against France were dropped.
France's murder trial was scheduled to begin on July 15, officials said.
Lillian Diallo, France's attorney, claimed the plea deal included an agreement that France would serve a sentence of 35 to 60 years in a state correctional facility.