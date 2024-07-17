STRESS CASE: Tennessee Mother Accused of Fatally Drowning Her 7-Year-Old Daughter After 'Rough Day'

Brandi Elliott was arrested after she allegedly drowned her 7-year-old daughter to death after having a 'rough day,' authorities said.

A Tennessee woman has been arrested after police said she allegedly drowned her 7-year-old daughter after having a “rough day," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Police were called to Drakes Creek for a reported child that had drowned, officials said.

Detectives went to the scene and determined the child’s mother, 33-year-old Brandi Elliott, killed her daughter , according to court documents obtained by WKRN-TV .

The documents show police learned Elliott wanted to leave her daughter at their apartment so she could have some time to herself “after having a rough day.”

However, cops say her daughter did not want to be alone, so she followed Elliott.