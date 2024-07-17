Your tip
STRESS CASE: Tennessee Mother Accused of Fatally Drowning Her 7-Year-Old Daughter After 'Rough Day'

Mother Allegedly Drowns Young Daughter After 'Rough Day': Police
Source: Hendersonville Police Department; MEGA

Brandi Elliott was arrested after she allegedly drowned her 7-year-old daughter to death after having a 'rough day,' authorities said.

By:

Jul. 17 2024, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

A Tennessee woman has been arrested after police said she allegedly drowned her 7-year-old daughter after having a “rough day," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: UNSPLASH

Police were called to Drakes Creek for a reported child that had drowned, officials said.

On July 13, officers in Hendersonville received information regarding a child that drowned in Drakes Creek, Front Page Detectives reported.

Detectives went to the scene and determined the child’s mother, 33-year-old Brandi Elliott, killed her daughter, according to court documents obtained by WKRN-TV.

Mother Allegedly Drowns Young Daughter After 'Rough Day': Police
Source: MEGA

Officers determined the child's mother drowned her daughter to death, police said.

The documents show police learned Elliott wanted to leave her daughter at their apartment so she could have some time to herself “after having a rough day.”

However, cops say her daughter did not want to be alone, so she followed Elliott.

MORE ON:
crime

Elliott allegedly told police that she pushed her daughter underwater “like a largemouth bass” until she started “bubbling,” court records state.

She then removed her daughter from the water and tried giving her CPR, officials said.

The young girl was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Elliott was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, officials have since confirmed.

She was booked into the Sumner County Jail.

