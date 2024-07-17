STRESS CASE: Tennessee Mother Accused of Fatally Drowning Her 7-Year-Old Daughter After 'Rough Day'
A Tennessee woman has been arrested after police said she allegedly drowned her 7-year-old daughter after having a “rough day," RadarOnline.com has learned.
On July 13, officers in Hendersonville received information regarding a child that drowned in Drakes Creek, Front Page Detectives reported.
Detectives went to the scene and determined the child’s mother, 33-year-old Brandi Elliott, killed her daughter, according to court documents obtained by WKRN-TV.
The documents show police learned Elliott wanted to leave her daughter at their apartment so she could have some time to herself “after having a rough day.”
However, cops say her daughter did not want to be alone, so she followed Elliott.
Elliott allegedly told police that she pushed her daughter underwater “like a largemouth bass” until she started “bubbling,” court records state.
She then removed her daughter from the water and tried giving her CPR, officials said.
The young girl was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Elliott was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, officials have since confirmed.
She was booked into the Sumner County Jail.