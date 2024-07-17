OSBOURNES ROBBERY HELL: Sharon and Ozzy Have Had Entire Jewelry Collections Worth MILLIONS Stolen FOUR TIMES
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne had their entire collection of jewelry – nearly $2 million of gem-encrusted watches, bracelets, and rings – stolen from right under their noses on four separate occasions.
The famous couple opened up about their shocking repeat robberies during a Q&A in an episode of The Osbournes, the family podcast they host alongside their daughter Kelly and son Jack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One fan asked: “Question for each of you: What's one thing you have lost, misplaced or given up that you wish you could have back again? Much love and thanks!”
The Black Sabbath singer said that they've had their jewelry “nicked so many times”, explaining: “But what they've done, they go into the room, took the big good stuff and left the bangles so when you look in, you don't think about it.”
Sharon recalled one incident: “It was in a hotel room, and I came up from the bar. I don't even remember what I was going up to the room for, but it was about midnight. And there were three guys outside the room, pretending to change the light outside in the hallway right outside our door."
"And obviously I came ... and they were looking at the lightbulb cause they were going into the room to rob us ... Everything, they took.”
Although she tried to file an insurance claim, Sharon discovered that someone “forgot to pay the insurance ... I was so pissed off with myself, with everything”.
Ozzy added: “But then you go, ‘It's gone.’ Move on.” Sharon agreed, saying: “You just have to, cause otherwise it eats you up.”
Sharon went on to mention an incident where two housekeepers “robbed us blind” and another situation that was “too painful” to even discuss.
Ozzy and Sharon held a televised press conference in 2004 after burglars broke into their Buckinghamshire home and snatched their diamond wedding bands and other jewelry, offering a $19,000 reward for the return of the stolen items.
At the time, Sharon commented: “I’m sure a lot of people will look at us and say, ‘Well, they have got more, they can buy it again, there’s more serious things happening in the world, who really gives a d***?’ But the thing is, we worked for everything…Everything we have got we have worked our a**es off for.”
Ozzy, who tussled with one thief before he escaped by jumping from a first floor window, added: “In hindsight, it could have been a lot worse. I just thank God that no one got injured.”