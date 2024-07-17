OSBOURNES ROBBERY HELL: Sharon and Ozzy Have Had Entire Jewelry Collections Worth MILLIONS Stolen FOUR TIMES

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne had their entire collection of jewelry – nearly $2 million of gem-encrusted watches, bracelets, and rings – stolen from right under their noses on four separate occasions.

The famous couple opened up about their shocking repeat robberies during a Q&A in an episode of The Osbournes, the family podcast they host alongside their daughter Kelly and son Jack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

One fan asked: “Question for each of you: What's one thing you have lost, misplaced or given up that you wish you could have back again? Much love and thanks!”

The Black Sabbath singer said that they've had their jewelry “nicked so many times”, explaining: “But what they've done, they go into the room, took the big good stuff and left the bangles so when you look in, you don't think about it.”