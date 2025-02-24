Blake Lively 'Blindsided and Fired' Composer For 'It Ends With Us' Just Two Months Before Film's Release and Quickly 'Replaced' Him — As Rumors Swirl Taylor Swift was Involved In Scandal

Blake Lively left the composer for It Ends With Us "blindsided" after she reportedly "fired" him just two months before the film's release. RadarOnline.com can report rumors are swirling more about singer Taylor Swift's involvement in the latest update in the bombshell lawsuit following the Gossip Girl alum's accusations.

According to the Daily Mail, one of the most famous film composers was kicked to the curb by Lively. Brian Tyler was hired by Justin Baldoni, 41, to work on the Colleen Hoover adaptation years before the nasty legal mess between the leading actors started. Baldoni and Tyler reportedly worked together back in 2019 on the hit film Five Feet Apart. According to the site's insider, Tyler was "blindsided" after Lively dropped him and then swiftly replaced him with Rob Simonsen and Duncan Blickenstaff. Lively also allegedly didn't even listen to his finished score before laying him off.

The source added Tyler was left "terrified" people in the industry would find out Lively "fired" him and worried about how it would impact his very successful career. The insider explained: "When Blake took over the film, Brian had already finished a majority, if not all, the score, based on what Justin wanted creatively for the film. "Blake didn’t even listen to his score. She knew that she wanted to bring on Rob and Duncan." Before the actress brought on Simonsen and Blickenstaff, the two just happened to work with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Deadpool.

The site also claimed Baldoni, as well as film producer Jamey Heath, disagreed with the actress on letting Tyler go but eventually caved in to her harsh demands. The source said: "Jamey and Justin fought this, obviously, but when it became clear that there was nothing they could do, they called Brian and told him that he was being let go. Brian was paid out his contract in full. "He shared his concern at the time that he did not want it to be known that he was fired. He had never been fired in his life and wanted this to be super confidential." Tyler is listed as "uncredited" for It Ends with Us on IMDb.

As the nasty legal war continues to worsen by the day, rumors started to swirl about Swift's involvement in the heartbreaking decision to let go of Tyler - especially because one of her own songs was featured in the film. According to the insider, Tyler "never worked with or met Taylor Swift." However, rumors have been swirling that Swift refused to let her now former BFF Lively use one of her songs in the film if Tyler was involved.