Body Language Expert Reveals TRUTH About Jane Fonda's 'Awkward, Dazed and Confused' SAG Awards 2025 Appearance She Used to Bash Trump
Jane Fonda had Screen Actors Guild Awards viewers buzzing on Sunday evening following her incredibly odd appearance on the red carpet.
The iconic actress also used her stage time at the awards show to call out Donald Trump and those crying about "woke," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fonda took a moment to speak to YouTuber and red carpet host Lilly Singh before the ceremony, but the 87-year-old appeared to trip over her words while struggling to answer any questions.
However, according to body language expert Judi James, the interview seemed to suggest Fonda was "deliberately holding back rather than embracing the moment."
James continued: "Despite being an iconic actress and a recipient of a Lifetime Achievement award, her body language suggested she was deliberately holding back rather than embracing the moment.
"Clutching her microphone tightly with both hands, Jane seemed hesitant to speak, offering little more than a curt 'I don’t know' in response to questions."
"When the interviewer attempted to prompt her, she firmly pushed back with, 'Those were your words, not mine," she added.
During the interview, labeled "awkward" by viewers, Singh asked the Klute actress about her dress and what advice she had for younger stars among other questions.
Fonda simply replied with short answers, and even hit back, "I never said that," during one moment.
The body language expert described the interview as "tense," and said: "[There were] long pauses followed each question, and at times, (Fonda) appeared to glare or stare at the interviewer rather than engaging in conversation.
"The tension made for a toe-curling interview."
Fans were also quick to react at the time, as one person on X said: "Jane Fonda was in a daze," and another added, "What was up with Jane Fonda?... Is she ok?"
Later in the night, Fonda was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and used some of her speech to get political.
"While you may hate the behavior of your character, you have to understand and emphasize with the traumatized person you’re playing, right? I’m thinking Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice," she said, referring to the actor's portrayal of the president in the controversial film.
She added: "Make no mistake, empathy is not weak or woke... And by the way, woke just means you give a damn about other people."
Fonda's strong words come after Trump named himself the chair of the John F. Kennedy Performing Arts Center, explaining he did so because he didn’t like what they were showing, and added it’s “not going to be woke... no more woke in this country.”
The awards show as a whole received mixed reviews, especially for its "sloppy" and "messy" production, including an error noticed during Fonda's speech.
While the Hollywood star was speaking, she was interrupted by a strange voice. Fonda attempted to play off the blunder by telling the audience she could "summon voices," earning laughs from her fellow famous stars.
Irv Gotti's Horrific Final Days and Nightmarish Cause of Death Revealed by Music Titan's Grieving Brother: 'I Watched Him Suffer the Last 3 Years of His Life'
However, viewers were not laughing as one person raged: "Who is in charge of this event? Mics off, no one knows where to stand, cameras on wrong angles, cues are all over the place... Even the actors keep tripping over their words so obviously no one rehearsed."