Body Language Expert Reveals TRUTH About Jane Fonda's 'Awkward, Dazed and Confused' SAG Awards 2025 Appearance She Used to Bash Trump

Fonda took a moment to speak to YouTuber and red carpet host Lilly Singh before the ceremony, but the 87-year-old appeared to trip over her words while struggling to answer any questions.

However, according to body language expert Judi James, the interview seemed to suggest Fonda was "deliberately holding back rather than embracing the moment."

James continued: "Despite being an iconic actress and a recipient of a Lifetime Achievement award, her body language suggested she was deliberately holding back rather than embracing the moment.

"Clutching her microphone tightly with both hands, Jane seemed hesitant to speak, offering little more than a curt 'I don’t know' in response to questions."