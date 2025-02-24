INVESTIGATION: The REAL 'Succession' — We Go Behind the Scenes of Rupert Murdoch's Media Dynasty's VERY Nasty Bust-Up, With Son James Feeling 'Betrayed by Billionaire Dad'

In the Murdoch's case, life isn't imitating art, it's influencing it. In late 2023, Rupert, 93, and his protégé son Lachlan, 53, tried to strip siblings James, 52, Prudence, 67, and Elisabeth, 56, of their right to share control of the multi-billion dollar global empire.

The Murdoch's are already a splintered family. Unlike the ultra-conservative Rupert and Lachlan, James and his left-leaning sisters often disagreed with the two on issues like climate change and politics

A bombshell report from the New York Times revealed that Rupert had hoped to convince his kids that leaving Lachlan in charge of the Fox empire, effectively giving him all the power, was the only way forward.

However, Rupert's proposal, which he referred to as "Project Family Harmony" had the opposite effect, with Elisabeth vehemently telling her father: "You are completely disenfranchising me and my siblings. You've blown a hole in the family."