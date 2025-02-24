INVESTIGATION: The REAL 'Succession' — We Go Behind the Scenes of Rupert Murdoch's Media Dynasty's VERY Nasty Bust-Up, With Son James Feeling 'Betrayed by Billionaire Dad'
If the never-ending drama surrounding Rupert Murdoch and his warring family sounds like something straight out of the HBO show Succession, that's because it is, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After all, the feuding family is the unofficial inspiration for the fictional Logan family's disfunction.
In the Murdoch's case, life isn't imitating art, it's influencing it. In late 2023, Rupert, 93, and his protégé son Lachlan, 53, tried to strip siblings James, 52, Prudence, 67, and Elisabeth, 56, of their right to share control of the multi-billion dollar global empire.
The Murdoch's are already a splintered family. Unlike the ultra-conservative Rupert and Lachlan, James and his left-leaning sisters often disagreed with the two on issues like climate change and politics
A bombshell report from the New York Times revealed that Rupert had hoped to convince his kids that leaving Lachlan in charge of the Fox empire, effectively giving him all the power, was the only way forward.
However, Rupert's proposal, which he referred to as "Project Family Harmony" had the opposite effect, with Elisabeth vehemently telling her father: "You are completely disenfranchising me and my siblings. You've blown a hole in the family."
Yet Rupert still wanted to tear up the family's trust and give Lachlan sole control of Fox and News Corp after his passing. The businessman wanted to assure Lachlan couldn't be outvoted by his liberal siblings.
Rupert was convinced leaving Lachlan in control was the only way to secure his final desires.
The billionaire had previously confessed: "These companies are my legacy. I have put everything into them over my life."
However, older sister Pru also took issue with their father appointing Lachlan the "designated leader," and warned her dad: "You already lost one son (James). And you could well lose two daughters over this."
Read the Astonishing Claim Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Legal Team Have Issued About Search Warrants Used to Gather Evidence of Rapper's 'Freak Off' Orgies — After His Lawyer Sensationally QUIT Case
James resigned from the News Corp board in 2020 after years of tension with his dad and brother.
One insider revealed: "James and Rupert have barely spoken in years."
James previously gave a scathing interview to The Atlantic detailing years of backstabbing and betrayal amid the ongoing legal battle for control of the $66 billion empire.
The article detailed an especially damning part of the family feud, when James faced a barrage of questions from Rupert's lawyers, but he said were actually coming from Rupert himself.
James said at the time: "He was texting the lawyers questions to ask. How f------ twisted is that?"
During the deposition, the lawyer referred to James and his sister as "white privileged, multi-billionaire trust-fund babies" and posed biased questions like, "Have you ever done anything successful on your own?"
James also claimed a plethora of slanderous stories targeting him and wife, Kathryn, could be traced back to his dad's inner circle.
Rupert and Lachlan have both dismissed the allegations as a "litany of falsehoods." Yet the ties within the family remain fractured with little hope of reconciliation.
James, Pru, and Elisabeth reportedly tried one last time to send their father a letter: "Put an end to this destructive judicial path so that we can have a chance to heal as a collaborative and loving family."
Rupert's response? Talk to his lawyers.