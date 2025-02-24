Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Rupert Murdoch

INVESTIGATION: The REAL 'Succession' — We Go Behind the Scenes of Rupert Murdoch's Media Dynasty's VERY Nasty Bust-Up, With Son James Feeling 'Betrayed by Billionaire Dad'

Photo of Rupert Murdoch and son Lachlan, cast of 'Succession'
Source: Mega;HBO

Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch have been compared to the bickering family on 'Succession.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 24 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

If the never-ending drama surrounding Rupert Murdoch and his warring family sounds like something straight out of the HBO show Succession, that's because it is, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After all, the feuding family is the unofficial inspiration for the fictional Logan family's disfunction.

Article continues below advertisement
james murdoch invites joe biden manhattan home rupert most dangerous man world jpg
Source: Mega

Rupert Murdoch wants to amend his family trust.

Article continues below advertisement

In the Murdoch's case, life isn't imitating art, it's influencing it. In late 2023, Rupert, 93, and his protégé son Lachlan, 53, tried to strip siblings James, 52, Prudence, 67, and Elisabeth, 56, of their right to share control of the multi-billion dollar global empire.

The Murdoch's are already a splintered family. Unlike the ultra-conservative Rupert and Lachlan, James and his left-leaning sisters often disagreed with the two on issues like climate change and politics

A bombshell report from the New York Times revealed that Rupert had hoped to convince his kids that leaving Lachlan in charge of the Fox empire, effectively giving him all the power, was the only way forward.

However, Rupert's proposal, which he referred to as "Project Family Harmony" had the opposite effect, with Elisabeth vehemently telling her father: "You are completely disenfranchising me and my siblings. You've blown a hole in the family."

Article continues below advertisement
Lachlan Murdoch
Source: MEGA

He wants to give all power to son Lachlan, who shares his values.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet Rupert still wanted to tear up the family's trust and give Lachlan sole control of Fox and News Corp after his passing. The businessman wanted to assure Lachlan couldn't be outvoted by his liberal siblings.

Rupert was convinced leaving Lachlan in control was the only way to secure his final desires.

The billionaire had previously confessed: "These companies are my legacy. I have put everything into them over my life."

However, older sister Pru also took issue with their father appointing Lachlan the "designated leader," and warned her dad: "You already lost one son (James). And you could well lose two daughters over this."

Article continues below advertisement
rupert murdoch engaged again jpg
Source: MEGA

Rupert has said his legacy is at stake.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Read the Astonishing Claim Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Legal Team Have Issued About Search Warrants Used to Gather Evidence of Rapper's 'Freak Off' Orgies — After His Lawyer Sensationally QUIT Case

Photo of Pope Francis.

Pope Francis' Grim 'Death Watch' Latest: Pontiff is Now in 'Critical Condition' Showing Early Signs of Kidney Failure — After He Issued Plea for Prayers From Hospital Bed

Article continues below advertisement

James resigned from the News Corp board in 2020 after years of tension with his dad and brother.

One insider revealed: "James and Rupert have barely spoken in years."

James previously gave a scathing interview to The Atlantic detailing years of backstabbing and betrayal amid the ongoing legal battle for control of the $66 billion empire.

The article detailed an especially damning part of the family feud, when James faced a barrage of questions from Rupert's lawyers, but he said were actually coming from Rupert himself.

James said at the time: "He was texting the lawyers questions to ask. How f------ twisted is that?"

During the deposition, the lawyer referred to James and his sister as "white privileged, multi-billionaire trust-fund babies" and posed biased questions like, "Have you ever done anything successful on your own?"

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

James also claimed a plethora of slanderous stories targeting him and wife, Kathryn, could be traced back to his dad's inner circle.

Rupert and Lachlan have both dismissed the allegations as a "litany of falsehoods." Yet the ties within the family remain fractured with little hope of reconciliation.

James, Pru, and Elisabeth reportedly tried one last time to send their father a letter: "Put an end to this destructive judicial path so that we can have a chance to heal as a collaborative and loving family."

Rupert's response? Talk to his lawyers.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.