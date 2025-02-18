The REAL Succession Drama Laid Bare: How Rupert Murdoch's Media Dynasty Is Being Ripped Apart By Jibes About North Korea and His Kids Being 'White, Privileged, Multi-Billionaire Trust-Fund Babies'

For the last 18 months, the family has been embroiled in a legal battle over the succession plan when Murdoch dies.

According to reports, the media mogul wanted his oldest son Lachlan to follow in his footsteps and to take control of the companies after he passed away.

To ensure that, Rupert needed to completely revamp the Family Trust's "irrevocable" terms – which he started to do under a secret plan called Project Family Harmony.

The other three siblings were left livid over their family and brother's secret plan and took legal action.