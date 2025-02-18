Your tip
The REAL Succession Drama Laid Bare: How Rupert Murdoch's Media Dynasty Is Being Ripped Apart By Jibes About North Korea and His Kids Being 'White, Privileged, Multi-Billionaire Trust-Fund Babies'

Rupert Murdoch lost his legal battle in December.

Feb. 17 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

The details about Rupert Murdoch's media dynasty and family being ripped apart have been revealed.

RadarOnline.com can report that after the family feud was largely sealed off from the public, shocking details of the case have been exposed through publications and a very rare interview with James Murdoch.

Rupert and his son lost the legal battle in December.

For the last 18 months, the family has been embroiled in a legal battle over the succession plan when Murdoch dies.

According to reports, the media mogul wanted his oldest son Lachlan to follow in his footsteps and to take control of the companies after he passed away.

To ensure that, Rupert needed to completely revamp the Family Trust's "irrevocable" terms – which he started to do under a secret plan called Project Family Harmony.

The other three siblings were left livid over their family and brother's secret plan and took legal action.

In a rare interview, the younger Murdoch brother shared details about his battle against dad Rupert and brother Lachlan – who both dispute James’ account of events.

According to the story, James claimed he was asked a series of questions from his father's attorney in a New York office ahead of the Nevada trial.

James claimed he was asked: "Have you ever done anything successful on your own?"

He also alleged his father's attorneys of calling him and his two sisters "white, privileged, multi-billionaire trust-fund babies."

Rupert is said to have wanted his son Lachlan to succeed him.

While many fans of the hit show Succession were freaking out over the final season, Elisabeth Murdoch was also left panicking – especially because the series was inspired by her own family.

As loyal viewers of the show already know, the family's patriarch Logan Roy was killed off, which left her "extremely upset," according to reports.

After the finale aired, Elisabeth's representative to the family trust, Mark Devereux, recalled his reaction to the plot and started to work on a memo to avoid the same chaos as seen on the show.

It was reported during the trial, Rupert admitted he had seen a copy of the memo and it "irritated" him.

Family tensions started to worsen after Elizabeth became aware her father and brother were making changes to the family trust – and she attempted to stop it.

During a meeting regarding the family truth, she was reportedly secretly taping the proceedings and allegedly accused her brother and father of "raping" the media company.

She reportedly said: "If you think that is harmony, we must be in North Korea."

The 93-year-old has been called 'misogynist' by James, according to a new interview.

After destroying the relationship between the siblings and the entire family – the trial didn't go Rupert or Lachlan's way and on December 7th, they lost the legal battle.

The two have since appealed against the court decision in Nevada.

According to The Atlantic, but before the verdict was delivered, James, Elisabeth, and Prudence decided to reach out to their father.

They reportedly wrote a letter to their own father saying: "Over and above any other feelings all of us may have — of upset and shock — our unifying emotion is sorrow and grief.

"We are asking you with love to find a way to put an end to this destructive judicial path so that we can have a chance to heal as a collaborative and loving family."

Rupert allegedly wrote back a few days later: "Only to conclude that I was right."

The media mogul then allegedly told his own children to have their lawyers contact his legal team if they wanted to chat.

