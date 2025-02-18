Elon Musk's Father Calls Out Barack Obama's Sexuality in Vile Claims — As Former President and Wife Michelle Deal with Rumors of 'Secret Divorce'

All this comes as rumors of Barack and Michelle's apparent crumbling marriage continue to swirl, with some A-listers even being "forced" to pick a side.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "The level of rumor and speculation around the Obamas' marriage has hit a fever pitch. It's been made worse by the fact that neither Barack nor Michelle have addressed it.

"And because they have such deep and long-lasting ties to a whole array of Hollywood figures, people who know them and who are fond of them are bracing for bad news and scenario-planning for what comes next if they really do end their marriage."

"Sure, somebody like Tyler Perry is going to be able to continue to maintain friendships with both of them. But further down the A-list pecking order, people are going to have to pick sides. Michelle will see to it," the insider added.