Irv Gotti's Horrific Final Days and Nightmarish Cause of Death Revealed by Music Titan's Grieving Brother: 'I Watched Him Suffer the Last 3 Years of His Life'

Irv Gotti's older brother is spilling the details on what killed the Murder Inc. Records mogul earlier this month. RadarOnline.com can reveal Chris Lorenzo, 58, says it was a "massive hemorrhagic stroke" that took the Grammy-winning producer's life at 54, just after discovering he had diabetes – perhaps too little too late.

Source: MEGA Chris Lorenzo said his brother died of a massive hemorrhagic stroke at 54 earlier this month.

Speaking on the 2Way podcast Thursday, Lorenzo revealed his brother chowed down on Chinese food right before the tragic medical event struck. He revealed Gotti had avoided doctor visits, causing him to remain unaware of his diabetes diagnosis for a while. Lorenzo explained: "He's 54 – I believe he was diagnosed in his late 40s. But Irv doesn’t go to the doctor, so that's why he's so late being diagnosed.

Source: MEGA Gotti's brother revealed the producer suffered for the last few years of his life following a diabetes diagnosis.

"And when he finally did go get a real physical and a check-up, they were like, 'You're diabetic,' and he didn’t believe it." Lorenzo noted how his younger brother – who suffered a stroke a year ago – was at risk for the hereditary condition, as their father had also struggled with diabetes.

He went on: "When we talk about this topic, I watched him suffer the least three years of his life - so it’s about quality of life. "We all have to go at one point in time we just really wanna go on our terms - and Irv, sadly enough, he did go on his terms.

"He just didn’t believe it and he was like, 'I’m going to go the way I wanted.' "He ate a bunch of Chinese food while playing poker and had a massive hemorrhagic stroke, which is bleeding on the brain."

Lorenzo promoted the podcast on Saturday, calling it a must-hear discussion on life, health, legacy, and protecting families. It also touched on managing diabetes to prevent life-threatening strokes and remember Gotti's legacy.

Speaking in August 2023, Gotti – real name Irving Lorenzo – said: "Diabetes is deteriorating my body. I've been diagnosed with diabetes forever – it's hereditary. "When my (blood sugar) gets too high, shot (of insulin). It’s reversible, but you gotta change the way you eat — all that. "But you know what’s f----- up with diabetes? So anything that you're gonna like or tastes good, horrible for you. Now what's some nasty s---."

Source: MEGA Gotti's death was confirmed in a statement by Def Jam Recordings on February 6.

Gotti's death was confirmed in a statement released by Murder Inc.'s parent company, Def Jam Recordings, on February 6. It read: "His creative genius and unwavering dedication to the culture birthed countless hits, defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide."

Chris penned a heartfelt tribute to his brother after his passing, praising his contributions to hip-hop with fellow music icons. He wrote: "My brother Irv wasn’t just a name in hip-hop — He WAS hip-hop!!!! He built a legacy from nothing, changing the game and opening doors for artists who never had a voice.

"Murder Inc. wasn’t just a label, it was a movement, and Irv was the mastermind behind it all. "His vision, his hustle, and his passion made him one of the greatest to ever do it. The industry wouldn’t be what it is without him."

He concluded: "You paved the way, my brother, and your impact will live forever. Love you always!!!!" Under Gotti's leadership, Murder Inc. produced major hits like I'm Real (Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule), Always On Time (Ashanti and Ja Rule), and What's Luv (Fat Joe, Ashanti, and Ja Rule). As a producer, Gotti won a Grammy in 2004 for Ashanti's Rock Wit U (Awww Baby).

But elsewhere during Gotti's career, the hip-hop legend dealt with some major setbacks – including him and his brother being slammed with money laundering charges. In January 2005, federal authorities launched a major crackdown on drug lord and gangster Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff. Gotti was swept up in the indictment under charges that he helped launder over $1million in cash through his Murder Inc. label and other business ventures.

Source: MEGA Gotti's brother shared a heartfelt tribute to the Grammy winner after his death.

Allegedly, McGriff and his associates would deliver cash to the Gotti brothers, while Irv would make out personal checks and checks from Murder Inc. to various accounts headed by McGriff. Gotti and his crew pleaded not guilty to the allegations, and nearly a year later, they were acquitted of all charges.