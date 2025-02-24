Denise Richards and Sami Sheen Reveal the VERY Firm Rule They Have in Place to Stop Family 'Weirdness' Over Their Money-Spinning OnlyFans Accounts

In an interview with People magazine, Sami opened up about her decision to create an account – which was driven by cash.

She explained: "I really wanted to get an apartment, and I knew that working at the candy shop I was working at wasn't going to cut it. So I went to the next best thing and made an OnlyFans.

"It opened so many doors for me, and I've met really cool people doing it, and it's been really rewarding being my own boss and making my own hours and being able to do the things I've always wanted to do.

"I have a pretty structured routine now. It is just adding in different outfits or if my subscribers request specific things, I'll talk to other girls or watch videos to get different ideas."