Denise Richards and Sami Sheen Reveal the VERY Firm Rule They Have in Place to Stop Family 'Weirdness' Over Their Money-Spinning OnlyFans Accounts
Denise Richards and Sami Sheen have revealed the very firm rule they have in place to stop family "weirdness" over their OnlyFans accounts.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reason why the 20-year-old daughter of the Hollywood actress and Charlie Sheen joined the adult entertainment website.
In an interview with People magazine, Sami opened up about her decision to create an account – which was driven by cash.
She explained: "I really wanted to get an apartment, and I knew that working at the candy shop I was working at wasn't going to cut it. So I went to the next best thing and made an OnlyFans.
"It opened so many doors for me, and I've met really cool people doing it, and it's been really rewarding being my own boss and making my own hours and being able to do the things I've always wanted to do.
"I have a pretty structured routine now. It is just adding in different outfits or if my subscribers request specific things, I'll talk to other girls or watch videos to get different ideas."
After seeing her daughter's massive success, Richards decided to join the platform – but not for the same reason's Sami did.
The Hollywood icon said: "I really did it because I didn't understand what OnlyFans was. I had heard of it… and when I saw that Sami was getting so much backlash, it really upset me as a mom and also as a woman in this business."
"Then to be perceived as a sex symbol, people can have an opinion about that.
"[So] it bothered me that Sami was getting backlash for owning her own sexuality and her being a woman and doing what she wanted to do."
The actress, who has her husband, Aaron Phypers, film her content, even joked: "I'm grateful if someone wants to see my boobies."
Despite both having successful pages on OnlyFans, the mother-daughter duo has one strict rule – don't look at each other's pages.
Sami joked: "No, that would be weird."
Richards added: "Yes, we draw a line there."
An insider claimed to In Touch that Richards earns $2 million a month on the platform as of March 2024.
It was reported the 20-year-old earns an average of $80,000 per month for her steamy posts.
While Sami's mother has been very supportive of her daughter's new career choice, dad Charlie Sheen was a big hesitant to be on board at first.
He told E! News back in 2022 after she launched her account: "I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it.
"I was just like, 'Oh, this can only go bad.' She's doing this and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom, and others.
"I have to have confidence and just know in my heart that all of her virtues and all the wonderfulness that makes her, her, come with her. I believe her to be incorruptible."