Meghan and Harry: It's Over! How Diva Duchess 'Abandoned' Hen-Pecked Hubby to Tour Canada Alone While She Desperately Tries to Relaunch Herself as Head of Goop 2.0

Markle, 43, was on hand to support her husband at the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014 as a way to support injured and wounded veterans.

However, the Duchess of Sussex left the week-long event after just five days, amid the trademark infringement controversy that would force her to change the name of her new lifestyle brand from American Riviera Orchard to the broader and less specific As Ever.

That left Harry, 40, all alone at the games closing ceremony in Vancouver. Harry has been open about his anxiety issues and agoraphobia, a condition which can trigger anxiety attacks in public spaces and large crowds.

The Invictus Games closing ceremony hosted more than 20,000 people, and Harry was forced by himself to address them.