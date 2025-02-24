Meghan and Harry: It's Over! How Diva Duchess 'Abandoned' Hen-Pecked Hubby to Tour Canada Alone While She Desperately Tries to Relaunch Herself as Head of Goop 2.0
Duchess Meghan Markle's ditch of husband Prince Harry at his Invictus Games has provided an inside look at her priorities, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as her glaring absence points to more problems in their troubled marriage.
The former TV star is in damage control amid a failing rebrand of her new lifestyle company and a flailing Netflix deal.
Markle, 43, was on hand to support her husband at the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014 as a way to support injured and wounded veterans.
However, the Duchess of Sussex left the week-long event after just five days, amid the trademark infringement controversy that would force her to change the name of her new lifestyle brand from American Riviera Orchard to the broader and less specific As Ever.
That left Harry, 40, all alone at the games closing ceremony in Vancouver. Harry has been open about his anxiety issues and agoraphobia, a condition which can trigger anxiety attacks in public spaces and large crowds.
The Invictus Games closing ceremony hosted more than 20,000 people, and Harry was forced by himself to address them.
Markle reportedly rushed back to the couple's California home to do damage control on the big brand name change. But those close to Harry told New Idea magazine it's "frustrating" she couldn't just leave her big brand rollout to support her husband in his big moment.
An insider said: "Everyone knows that it's Harry's worst nightmare to be standing in such a large crowd, making a speech like that. Her leaving him to deal with it on his own seemed quite careless to those who know Harry well."
While Markle left her hubby to deal with her own issues, she did send a loving note on Instagram saying she was with him in spirit, and "so proud" of him.
However, the source noted: "It was very sweet, but he would have preferred to have her physically by her side."
The absence has only added to ongoing rumors the royal couple is facing troubles in their marriage. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harry has been frantically trying to get Markle to focus on him to help squelch divorce rumors once and for all – and to show she cares about their "crumbling marriage."
Sources sat the harried royal is becoming increasingly bothered by all the divorce talk, and it's made him more clingy at home: "Harry is way more dependent on Meghan than people might think, and he needs to know she's on his side and standing by him.
"He may have agreed to split their focus to get more done, but now he's regretting it.
"It's not just that he misses having Meghan with him when he travels, it's also the constant narrative that they're breaking up. He tries to laugh it off, but it gets on his nerves and wears him down."
According to the source, Markle had reached out to publishers about writing a book on her life "post-divorce" – even though she is still married to the Duke – and it set Harry's teeth on edge despite denials from Markle that neither she nor a representative have shopped such a book.
"This whole divorce book situation sent him into a spiral," our insider added. "He was furious that people were given more ammunition for gossip about their marriage. That it even had to be addressed was mortifying."
As for Markle, she's been obsessively focused on her new lifestyle show for Netflix – With Love, Meghan. She's also struggling to launch her delayed lifestyle company.
Our insider added: "Meghan has a lot on her plate and she doesn't have time to babysit Harry, but she will give in to keep him happy. He's always been the more sensitive one and needs constant reassurance from her."