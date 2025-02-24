'Bridget Jones' Star Renée Zellweger's Engagement to Ant Anstead Branded One of Showbiz's 'Worst Kept Secrets': 'They're Planning a Small Wedding and Can't Wait'

An insider said of the couple: "They're very much in love, and Renée looks more youthful and content than she ever was." The source also shed some light on what type of wedding the private pair want.

They explained: "Renée and Ant both want something small, but they have so many people rooting for them, they may have to rethink that. They're also looking for houses outside the San Diego area for the perfect garden estate to start their new life together and several homes on their shortlist would make idyllic wedding venues."

The Chicago star is also said to have her friend and Bridget Jones co-star Hugh Grant offering up his "officiant" services.