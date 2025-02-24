'Bridget Jones' Star Renée Zellweger's Engagement to Ant Anstead Branded One of Showbiz's 'Worst Kept Secrets': 'They're Planning a Small Wedding and Can't Wait'
Renée Zellweger's "secret" engagement with Ant Anstead isn't exactly being kept hidden as it's being labeled one of Hollywood's "worst kept secrets."
The Bridget Jones actress and her longtime partner are said to be "planning a small wedding" for this summer in San Diego, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider said of the couple: "They're very much in love, and Renée looks more youthful and content than she ever was." The source also shed some light on what type of wedding the private pair want.
They explained: "Renée and Ant both want something small, but they have so many people rooting for them, they may have to rethink that. They're also looking for houses outside the San Diego area for the perfect garden estate to start their new life together and several homes on their shortlist would make idyllic wedding venues."
The Chicago star is also said to have her friend and Bridget Jones co-star Hugh Grant offering up his "officiant" services.
The source claimed: "Ant may not know Hugh's one of his biggest fans simply because he made Renée so happy. Hugh's always adored her and wanted the best for her."
While Zellweger has yet to confirm she's an engaged woman, some fans believe a certain bold move made recently at the London premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, is enough confirmation for them.
During her red carpet appearance, the movie star wore two small bandages wrapped around her ring finger as she waved to the crowd.
Zellweger also tucked that particular hand behind her dress and out of sight as cameras snapped around her.
"Renee Zellweger was spotted with an unusual wound on her ring finger while looking glamorous with Ant. What’s she hiding?" one fan tweeted on X at the time.
Another added: "Looks like Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead might be sparking some engagement rumors."
Zellweger is all about Anstead – who previously dated HGTV personality Christina Haack – especially his personality.
A source previously told RadarOnline.com: "She adores his kids, his jokes, his manners... she's been absolutely on a path to the altar with this man."
The 55-year-old began dating Anstead in 2021 following numerous failed romances, including an annulled marriage to country singer Kenny Chesney.
Meanwhile, Zellweger is looking to get back into Hollywood as her latest Bridget Jones film is her first big movie role since her Oscar-winning performance in 2019's Judy – a hiatus she took to protect her mental health.
She recently said: "I was sick of the sound of my own voice. When I was working, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, listen to you. Are you sad again, Renée? Oh, is this your mad voice?’ It was a regurgitation of the same emotional experiences."
Zellweger added: "One of the things I learned is that I didn't know how to establish a healthy balance. I felt an obligation to say yes, whenever I was asked to do something on behalf of my work."
She then admitted her break from Hollywood was to get right with herself.
Zellweger admitted: "I wasn't healthy. I needed to not have something to do all the time, to not know what I'm going to be doing for the next two years in advance.
"I wanted to allow for some accidents. There had to be some quiet for the ideas to slip in."