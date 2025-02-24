Inside Trump's War on Migrant Kids: President Slammed for Latest 'Fascist' Hunt as He Orders ICE to Track Down 'Unaccompanied Minors'

After Trump was sworn into office for his second term, he got right to business and committed to begin the tasks he promised he would handle if he won the 2024 presidential election.

One of the ongoing topics of conversations during his rallies was the immigration crisis in the United States.

One month into his second term, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, agents at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will now direct their focus to unaccompanied minors in the country.

According to government data, more than 600,000 migrant children have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border without a legal guardian or parent since 2019.