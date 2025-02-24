Inside Trump's War on Migrant Kids: President Slammed for Latest 'Fascist' Hunt as He Orders ICE to Track Down 'Unaccompanied Minors'
President Donald Trump has been slammed for his latest hunt as he orders ICE to track down "unaccompanied minors."
RadarOnline.com can report the commander in chief's administration is reportedly seeking to prevent children from being human trafficked or other types of exploitation.
After Trump was sworn into office for his second term, he got right to business and committed to begin the tasks he promised he would handle if he won the 2024 presidential election.
One of the ongoing topics of conversations during his rallies was the immigration crisis in the United States.
One month into his second term, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, agents at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will now direct their focus to unaccompanied minors in the country.
According to government data, more than 600,000 migrant children have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border without a legal guardian or parent since 2019.
According to a source close to the situation, the new plan is to help prevent migrant children from being victims of human trafficking or victims of other forms of exploitation.
The plan allegedly has four phases of implementation, which reportedly started January 27th – the minor would be served papers to appear in immigration court or deported if they already had orders pending against them.
The minors agents have been instructed to first track down are the ones considered to be "flight risks" or threatening to "public safety."
Trump's new mission comes just months after he claimed the Biden administration lost track of more than 300,000 migrant children who crossed the border unaccompanied in his Person of the Year interview with Time magazine.
The current president claimed many of the missing minors were either in danger or even dead.
Trump stated: "We have 325,000 children here during Democrats — and this was done by Democrats — who are right now slaves, sex slaves or dead.
"And what I will be doing will be trying to find where they are and get them back to their parents."
Minors have typically been placed in homes with sponsor families after being taken in by the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) - however, Trump is now cracking down on that too.
After returning to the Oval Office, his administration allegedly expanded its access to ORR's database of minor children and their sponsors.
According to the source familiar with the situation, Trump is taking steps to tighten the vetting of sponsors for the minor children - which will allegedly require sponsors and adult members of that household to submit fingerprints for background checks.
Since Trump moved back into the White House after giving former president Joe Biden the boot, border crossings have allegedly dropped by a shocking 90 percent.
It's been reported less than 300 people have been illegally crossing the border per day.
As the plan moves forward, social media users took to X to slam Trump.
One wrote: Trump is a fascist. We said it many times and the GOP ignored."
A second said: "Elon musk and Donald Trump are fascist to the core."
A third added: "Donald Trump is such a fascist."