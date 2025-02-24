How Drake Feud Could Be Behind Creepy 'RIP Death Threat' Coffins Being Left Outside Homes of Biggest Names in America's Hip-Hop Community

DJ Khaled is the latest to receive a coffin marked with a white upside-down cross, "RIP Drake" and "RIP OVO," after the apparent warning was left outside the gate of his Miami, Florida, home on Saturday, February 22.

Drake 's feud is believed to be behind ominous black coffins showing up at the doorsteps of prominent hip-hop and rap figures' homes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A casket inscribed with 'RIP Drake' and 'RIP OVO' was dropped off outside DJ Khaled's home.

Two men were said to have pulled up to the producer's residence in a truck, claiming they were from a delivery company.

When Khaled's team allowed the truck inside the residence, they reportedly propped the makeshift casket against a gate and proceeded to get on down on their knees and pray. They then got back in their truck and drove away.

According to Miami police, Khaled's security team destroyed the casket and disposed of it after the men left.