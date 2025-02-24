How Drake Feud Could Be Behind Creepy 'RIP Death Threat' Coffins Being Left Outside Homes of Biggest Names in America's Hip-Hop Community
Drake's feud is believed to be behind ominous black coffins showing up at the doorsteps of prominent hip-hop and rap figures' homes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
DJ Khaled is the latest to receive a coffin marked with a white upside-down cross, "RIP Drake" and "RIP OVO," after the apparent warning was left outside the gate of his Miami, Florida, home on Saturday, February 22.
Two men were said to have pulled up to the producer's residence in a truck, claiming they were from a delivery company.
When Khaled's team allowed the truck inside the residence, they reportedly propped the makeshift casket against a gate and proceeded to get on down on their knees and pray. They then got back in their truck and drove away.
According to Miami police, Khaled's security team destroyed the casket and disposed of it after the men left.
The disturbing delivery came two days after a similar casket was left outside of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's Miami home on February 13.
Tekashi, 28, claimed the coffin was inscribed with the name of his late nemesis, King Von.
Similar to Khaled, two men claiming to be from a delivery company arrived at Tekashi's residence in a Tesla and were given permission to enter the gated community. They also dropped off a bouquet of white roses and a pet casket.
Following the sinister drop-off, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office dispatched a bomb squad to the rapper's house.
Upon closer inspection of the coffin and pet box, no explosives were found, and instead, hand sanitizer was discovered inside the casket.
Tekashi told TMZ: "I'm pretty sad. I wanted to keep the King Von coffin and put it in my room, but the police had to confiscate it.
"I wanted to sleep in the coffin to feel what it was like to be King Von for a day."
Von, who was killed in a 2020 shooting in Atlanta, had a long-running feud with Tekashi, who continued to bash the rapper after his death.
As for Drake, 38, and Khaled, 49, the two men's beef began when the I'm the One rapper teased he secured two features with the Toronto star on his album, Aalam of God.
The 49-year-old also shared a seven-minute video promoting his album featuring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Ramos.
Meanwhile, Drake denied having any part in Khaled's forthcoming album and posted on X, "Must be @Drakebell."
Following Drake's post, Khaled removed the video from his social media, and the status of the alleged feature remains unclear.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Drake has made a few enemies in the music industry over the course of his career, most notably Kendrick Lamar, whom he's gone back and forth with for over 10 years.
Lamar recently took home five Grammy awards for Not Like Us, his diss-track aimed at the God's Plan rapper.
While the pair once worked together, their relationship soured in 2013 when Lamar appeared to take a shot at Drake and several others during his feature on Big Sean's song Control.