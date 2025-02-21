Your tip
Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Needy' Prince Harry 'Desperate' for Diva Duchess Wife Meghan Markle to Show Their 'Crumbling' Marriage Some Love — 'He's Gagging For Her To Finally Step Up and Deny Divorce Rumors'

prince harry meghan markle divorce rumors struggle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is said to be gagging for wife Meghan Markle to show him some love.

Feb. 21 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Prince Harry is frantically trying to get wife, Meghan Markle, to focus on HIM and to help squelch divorce rumors once and for all to show she cares about their "crumbling marriage" – but her attention has wandered to her Netflix deal and rescuing her podcast series, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources sat the harried royal is becoming increasingly bothered by all the divorce talk, and it's made him more clingy at home.

"Harry is way more dependent on Meghan than people might think, and he needs to know she's on his side and standing by him," a source told us.

prince harry meghan markle divorce rumors struggle
Source: MEGA

Harry is 'growing frustrated' as Markle 'prioritizes her Netflix and podcast deals over their marriage.'

The insider added: "He may have agreed to split their focus to get more done, but now he's regretting it.

"It's not just that he misses having Meghan with him when he travels, it's also the constant narrative that they're breaking up. He tries to laugh it off, but it gets on his nerves and wears him down."

According to the source, reports Markle had reached out to publishers about writing a book on her life "post-divorce" – even though she is still married to the duke – set Prince Harry's teeth on edge despite denials from Markle that neither she nor a representative have shopped such a book.

"This whole divorce book situation sent him into a spiral," our insider added. "He was furious that people were given more ammunition for gossip about their marriage. That it even had to be addressed was mortifying."

prince harry meghan markle divorce rumors struggle
Source: MEGA

Rumors of a Markle 'divorce book' have left Prince Harry feeling uneasy and desperate for reassurance.

They added: "Now he's on a big push to put it all to rest and wants Meghan to join him for his events, like the Invictus Games trip to Canada."

As for Markle, she's been obsessively focused on her new lifestyle show for Netflix.

With Love, Meghan was initially scheduled to premiere on January 15 but was pushed back to March 4 after wildfires destroyed parts of Los Angeles and left dozens of people dead.

She's also been devoting time to her new podcast deal with Lemonada Media, signed last year after Spotify canceled its deal with the Sussexes.

prince harry meghan markle divorce rumors struggle
Source: MEGA

Markle is focused on her career while Harry pushes for a united front against split rumors, insiders tell us.

Our source added: "Meghan has a lot on her plate and she doesn't have time to babysit Harry, but she will give in to keep him happy.

"He's always been the more sensitive one and needs constant reassurance from her."

