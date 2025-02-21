EXCLUSIVE: 'Needy' Prince Harry 'Desperate' for Diva Duchess Wife Meghan Markle to Show Their 'Crumbling' Marriage Some Love — 'He's Gagging For Her To Finally Step Up and Deny Divorce Rumors'

Prince Harry is frantically trying to get wife, Meghan Markle, to focus on HIM and to help squelch divorce rumors once and for all to show she cares about their "crumbling marriage" – but her attention has wandered to her Netflix deal and rescuing her podcast series, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources sat the harried royal is becoming increasingly bothered by all the divorce talk, and it's made him more clingy at home.

"Harry is way more dependent on Meghan than people might think, and he needs to know she's on his side and standing by him," a source told us.