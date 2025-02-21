EXCLUSIVE: 'Divorcing' Barack and Michelle Obama 'Already Dividing Up $70MILLION In Assets' — as 'Fallen' Power Couple 'Edge Closer to Confirming Secret Split'
Barack and Michelle Obama are quietly carving up their $70million empire and edging closer to confessing that their 32-year marriage is kaput, RadarOnline.com can reveal – with their sensational split set to be the first-ever post-White House divorce between a former president and first lady.
Hard-nosed lawyers and mediators for the former Democratic Party power couple are attempting to come to terms and divvy up their dollars and assets before the estranged spouses come clean with the American people later this year, said sources.
"They want to have everything ironed out in advance," an insider with knowledge of the deliberations said. "The last thing they want is an ugly fight with lots of nasty legal filings."
News the romance between Barack, 63, and Michelle, 61, has hit the rocks comes as no surprise to our readers.
As previously reported, a political expert told us the pair's partnership had turned "venomous" following Republican Donald Trump's landslide victory over Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential contest.
According to sources, Barack demanded the mother of his two adult daughters – Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23 – take up the Democratic Party's standard following Joe Biden's abrupt exit from the Oval Office race in July.
But insiders said the Harvard-trained lawyer turned Tinseltown producer balked at her hubby's ultimatum and chose to further pursue her Hollywood ambitions through the duo's company Higher Ground Productions.
"They'd already been living separate lives on opposite coasts for some time, but that was no longer an option after Michelle refused to run and Barack was forced to back Kamala," a source added. "That was a total humiliation for him – especially since she lost."
Although Barack took to social media in January to wish his wife happy birthday in a lovey-dovey X post, sources said a public statement regarding their marriage's end will likely be Issued after the summer – as it will take months to sort out their intermingled mountain of holdings.
"They have homes in D.C., Martha's Vineyard and Chicago-plus a stock portfolio in excess of $25million," our insider added. "There are also substantial revenue streams from their various media projects to divide and manage going forward.
"It's far from easy to untangle a life of three decades with someone, but maintaining the illusion of a happy and stable marriage is no longer a solution. They both are of the mind that they will be better off on their own."