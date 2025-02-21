EXCLUSIVE: 'Divorcing' Barack and Michelle Obama 'Already Dividing Up $70MILLION In Assets' — as 'Fallen' Power Couple 'Edge Closer to Confirming Secret Split'

Barack and Michelle Obama are quietly carving up their $70million empire and edging closer to confessing that their 32-year marriage is kaput, RadarOnline.com can reveal – with their sensational split set to be the first-ever post-White House divorce between a former president and first lady.

Hard-nosed lawyers and mediators for the former Democratic Party power couple are attempting to come to terms and divvy up their dollars and assets before the estranged spouses come clean with the American people later this year, said sources.

"They want to have everything ironed out in advance," an insider with knowledge of the deliberations said. "The last thing they want is an ugly fight with lots of nasty legal filings."