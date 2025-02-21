Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Barack Obama
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Divorcing' Barack and Michelle Obama 'Already Dividing Up $70MILLION In Assets' — as 'Fallen' Power Couple 'Edge Closer to Confirming Secret Split'

barack michelle obama splitting m divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Barack and Michelle Obama are said to be splitting up their fortune – ahead of announcing they have secretly split, insiders say.

Feb. 21 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Barack and Michelle Obama are quietly carving up their $70million empire and edging closer to confessing that their 32-year marriage is kaput, RadarOnline.com can reveal – with their sensational split set to be the first-ever post-White House divorce between a former president and first lady.

Hard-nosed lawyers and mediators for the former Democratic Party power couple are attempting to come to terms and divvy up their dollars and assets before the estranged spouses come clean with the American people later this year, said sources.

"They want to have everything ironed out in advance," an insider with knowledge of the deliberations said. "The last thing they want is an ugly fight with lots of nasty legal filings."

Article continues below advertisement
barack michelle obama splitting m divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama's Hollywood ambitions reportedly drove a deep wedge between her and Barack.

Article continues below advertisement

News the romance between Barack, 63, and Michelle, 61, has hit the rocks comes as no surprise to our readers.

As previously reported, a political expert told us the pair's partnership had turned "venomous" following Republican Donald Trump's landslide victory over Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential contest.

According to sources, Barack demanded the mother of his two adult daughters – Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23 – take up the Democratic Party's standard following Joe Biden's abrupt exit from the Oval Office race in July.

But insiders said the Harvard-trained lawyer turned Tinseltown producer balked at her hubby's ultimatum and chose to further pursue her Hollywood ambitions through the duo's company Higher Ground Productions.

Article continues below advertisement
barack michelle obama splitting m divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Insiders claim Barack was humiliated when Michelle refused to run for president after Joe Biden dropped out.

Article continues below advertisement

"They'd already been living separate lives on opposite coasts for some time, but that was no longer an option after Michelle refused to run and Barack was forced to back Kamala," a source added. "That was a total humiliation for him – especially since she lost."

Although Barack took to social media in January to wish his wife happy birthday in a lovey-dovey X post, sources said a public statement regarding their marriage's end will likely be Issued after the summer – as it will take months to sort out their intermingled mountain of holdings.

Article continues below advertisement
barack michelle obama splitting m divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Dividing millions in assets, the Obamas are reportedly preparing for a post-White House split.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photo of Julia Wandelt, Kate McCann

EXCLUSIVE: Listen to Polish Stalker Who Claims She's Madeleine McCann Plead 'I'm Not Lying!' to Missing Girl's Mom in Tense Confrontation  — Months Before She Was Arrested for 'Harassing' Toddler's Parents

Photo of Julia Wandelt.

EXCLUSIVE: Madeleine McCann Stalker Latest — Hear Our Shocking Tape of Brit Detective Warning 'Lunatic' Woman Who Believes She's World's Most Famous Missing Youngster to Stop Plaguing Her Tormented Family

"They have homes in D.C., Martha's Vineyard and Chicago-plus a stock portfolio in excess of $25million," our insider added. "There are also substantial revenue streams from their various media projects to divide and manage going forward.

"It's far from easy to untangle a life of three decades with someone, but maintaining the illusion of a happy and stable marriage is no longer a solution. They both are of the mind that they will be better off on their own."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.