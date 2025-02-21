Top 10 Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey: Methods, Care, and Expectations

Turkey has become known for its medical tourism sector, especially when it comes to hair transplants. Its clinics use advanced techniques and employ specialists, but maintain affordable prices that attract thousands of patients a year. Here are the top ten hair transplant clinics in Turkey.

1. Smile Clinic Smile Hair Clinic is an industry leader, renowned for its Sapphire FUE and DHI methods. These approaches focus on precise implantation and quick recoveries. Smile Hair Clinic offers personalized treatment plans, post-op hotel care, and transportation to meet every patient’s needs. 2. Hair of Istanbul To promote thick and natural-looking results, Hair of Istanbul specializes in “Mega Session Hair Transplants.” This technique allows up to 5,000 grafts in a single procedure, but retains a high graft survival rate backed by quality service and care. 3. Asmed Clinic Led by Dr. Koray Erdogan, Asmed Clinic uses a Manual FUE technique and 3D Hairline Simulation technology for natural results. Since patients can see the expected outcome before a procedure, Asmed Clinic boasts high satisfaction rates.

4. Vera Clinic Vera Clinic prioritizes modern Oxygenated FUE, which boosts graft survival rates and healing time. Using PRP therapy to enhance growth and strengthen follicles, and always following up with patients, Vera Clinic ensures optimal, long-term results. 5. Istanbul Aesthetic Center Istanbul Aesthetic Center offers numerous hair restoration solutions, including Laser-Assisted FUE for quick healing. Notably, the clinic is experienced in eyebrow and beard transplants. 6. Clinicana Efficient and precise with its Sapphire FUE and robotic transplantation methods, Clinicana ensures a quick recovery and consistent patient safety. These commitments have earned the clinic a strong global reputation.

7. Buk Clinic Specializing in DHI, Buk clinic favors the Choi Implanter Pen for precise, high-density results. Furthermore, the clinic offers a pain-free procedure with advanced anesthesia techniques for maximum comfort. 8. Now Hair Time Focused on Ultra-Dense Hair Transplants, Now Hair Time aims for a full, natural appearance. Additionally, the clinic uses PRP therapy to accelerate the healing process and hair growth. 9. Dr. Terziler Clinic Dr. Terziler Clinic provides premium care with its VIP hair transplant services, making it a popular choice among international patients. The clinic uses Stem Cell-Enhanced FUE and Robotic Hair Transplantation for high success rates. 10. Cosmedica Clinic Led by Dr. Levent Acar, Cosmedica Clinic uses Sapphire FUE and DHI Pro transplant techniques. International patients enjoy the clinic’s all-inclusive packages, and trust its minimally-invasive, state-of-the-art technology.

What to Expect From a Hair Transplant in Turkey

