EXCLUSIVE: Court Battle Erupts Over Alanis Morissette's 'Jagged Little Pill' — With Singer Pressed to Reveal Her 'Mister Duplicity'

Alanis Morissette has found herself in a court battle over her Jagged Little Pill and is being accused of plagiarizing the massively successful album. The Canadian pop star's third album included the infamous You Oughta Know track, a song many believe to have been written about ex-boyfriend, and Full House star, Dave Coulier, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Morissette is being accused of plagiarizing her iconic album 'Jagged Little Pill.'

Article continues below advertisement

Plaintiff Joseph Michael Hunt claims he co-wrote the 1995 album alongside Morissette, and has taken his battle to court. Jagged Little Pill is officially credited as being written by Morissette, 50, and songwriter Glen Ballard, who also produced the popular album. According to court documents, Hunt first filed his complaint against Epiphany Productions Inc and Alanis Morissette in November, with summons issued to the defendants soon after.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'Jagged Little Pill' – released in 1995 – is one of the biggest albums of the 1990s.

Article continues below advertisement

The summons went unanswered for months, as the defendants eventually asked the lawsuit to be dismissed on January 29. We have reached out to Morissette's rep for comment.

Article continues below advertisement

All this comes as the identity behind the inspiration of one of Morissette's more famous songs You Oughta Know, continues to be a mystery. In the blistering "diss track," Morissette sings: "Did you forget about me, Mister Duplicity?/I hate to bug you in the middle of dinner/It was a slap in my face how quickly I was replaced/Are you thinking of me when you f**k her?" While many theories of who Morissette was raging about have been brought to the table, only the speculation it is about Coulier has continued to be the most agreed upon theory.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Dave Coulier is believed to be the inspiration behind Morissette's track 'You Oughta Know.'

Article continues below advertisement

The couple dated for a bit after they met at a hockey game in 1992 – however, the relationship reportedly ended due to Coulier wanting to start a family at the time. The TV actor was 33 while the Ironic hitmaker was just 18. In an interview in 1995, Morissette confirmed You Oughta Know was about an ex.

Article continues below advertisement

She said: "I haven't heard from him, and I don't think he knows. Which sort of says a lot about him. "The ironic thing is, if anybody questions whether it's them I'm writing about, that means something in and of itself. People who were kind and honest and full of integrity throughout the process of making this album wouldn't question whether they were in that song because they would know." Years later, Coulier responded to his initial reaction to hearing the song for the first time.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Canadian singer has yet to confirm whether the song is about Coulier.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm like, wow, this is a really cool hook. And then I start hearing the voice. I'm like, wow, this girl can sing. And I had no idea, you know, that this was the record," he recalled on SiriusXM Faction Talk's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts. He added: "And then I was listening to the lyrics going, "Ooh, oh no! Oh, I can't be this guy..." "There was a lot of familiar stuff in there that her and I had talked about. Like, 'Your shake is like a fish.' I'd go, 'Hey, dead fish me,' and we'd do this dead fish handshake," the actor added of the track. He said: "And so I started listening to it and I thought, 'Ooh, I think I may have really hurt this woman.' That was my first thought."