Wendy Williams, 60, 'Tossed into Memory Unit at Assisted Living Facility After Former TV Host's Alcohol-Filled Lunch' — As She 'Desperately Tries to End' Two-Year Guardianship
The reason Wendy Williams was reportedly "banished to the memory unit of her assisted living facility" has been revealed, and RadarOnline.com has learned it allegedly has nothing to do with fears of dementia.
The former talk show queen, who has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, claims she is not "cognitively impaired" and wants her freedom back.
Williams, 60, was reportedly moved to the memory unit amid the dementia diagnosis. But a worker in the facility claimed the reason for her move was due to a drunken lunch.
According to TMZ, Williams, who was originally housed on the 3rd floor of the building, headed to the top-floor restaurant for lunch, where she allegedly indulged in a few afternoon libations.
When supervisors discovered the drunk TV star, they were reportedly furious she was served alcohol by the eatery and transferred her to the 5th floor memory unit, where she would not be able to access the elevator for another booze run.
She was also reportedly told the restaurant was under construction and closed to the public.
According to the facility employee, Wendy showed no signs of dementia or memory loss: "Wendy doesn't have good and bad days. She's the same all the time. You can tell her something today, and 2 weeks later she'll remember it. Her memory is fine."
This is what Williams has long been saying, even after she was first diagnosed with dementia in 2024.
Now, she wants to be "re-evaluated by a doctor" as soon as this week, as she continues to deny she has the disease.
Gayle King Awkwardly Asks 'It Ends With Us' Actor Brandon Sklenar If He's 'Team Blake Lively or Team Justin Baldoni' During Interview — As The $400Million 'Harassment' Legal Battle Rages On
The doctor performing the exam was said to be selected by a new attorney Williams has hired to help her end the guardianship.
She fired her previous court-appointed attorney, Linda Redlisky, on January 29.
Insiders further claimed after the new evaluation is completed, Williams' attorney plans to file an "Emergency Order to Show Cause," which would "force the issue" with the judge to determine whether or not the 60-year-old's guardianship should be ended.
Williams previously branded her dementia diagnosis "disgusting" and "fake" during a February 5 appearance on The Breakfast Club.
Through tears, she said: "I feel like I'm trapped in a prison," adding, "My life is f----- up".
Under the terms of her conservatorship, overseen by estate lawyer Sabrina Morrissey, Williams cannot receive calls, needs someone to go out and get her supplies, and spends her days in a tiny apartment with little more than a TV and bed.
She described the situation as "emotional abuse," and pointed out her neighbors are mainly elderly individuals who are much more dependent on others than she is.
Williams said: "I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There's something wrong with these people here on this floor."
She further described: "I keep the door closed. I watch TV. I listen to the radio. I watch the window. I sit here, and my life goes by."