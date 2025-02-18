Wendy Williams, 60, 'Tossed into Memory Unit at Assisted Living Facility After Former TV Host's Alcohol-Filled Lunch' — As She 'Desperately Tries to End' Two-Year Guardianship

Williams, 60, was reportedly moved to the memory unit amid the dementia diagnosis. But a worker in the facility claimed the reason for her move was due to a drunken lunch.

According to TMZ, Williams, who was originally housed on the 3rd floor of the building, headed to the top-floor restaurant for lunch, where she allegedly indulged in a few afternoon libations.

When supervisors discovered the drunk TV star, they were reportedly furious she was served alcohol by the eatery and transferred her to the 5th floor memory unit, where she would not be able to access the elevator for another booze run.

She was also reportedly told the restaurant was under construction and closed to the public.