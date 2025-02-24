EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'Have no Pre-Nup' As Pair's Divorce 'Looms' — Which Could Leave Scandal-Hit Rapper 'Broke' And Paying Out $1.5BILLION to Model He 'Controls'
Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori do not have a prenup as their divorce looms – and it could cost him big time.
She could be in line for half his $3billion fortune, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An attorney told us: “The couple do not have a prenuptial agreement which could spark a multi-million dollar battle.
"Under Californian law, assets are split equally as a starting point so we are talking some monster numbers here.
"I think he’ll offer her a much lower number, say around $5million and see if she accepts that. If not, they'll be in a position where she works up to a figure they can both agree on."
Meanwhile, Milo Yiannopolous – West and Censori's rep – denied the divorce rumors.
"Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together," Yiannopolous told The Hollywood Reporter.
RadarOnline.com reported the couple decided to "call it quits" just days after their shocking naked Grammys stunt and West's disturbing social media rants.
On Thursday, February 13, we reported the 47-year-old rapper and Censori, 30, were going their separate ways after two years of marriage following a tumultuous few days.
A source told us: “She's had enough. The swastika shirt (he was selling) was the last straw.
"She told him that’s not who she is, and that she can’t be associated with that.
"He's saying that he has dominion over her, and then he’s selling those shirts. It reflects on her, and she doesn’t want any part of that circus."
Our insider added the rapper believes the model "will come back to him" if he sorts out his ways and stops provoking anti-Semitic scandals.
Our source added: "Kanye's saying Bianca is just 'mad at him,' but right now, she’s told him that she’s completely done."
The couple got married back in December 2022, shortly after West divorced reality television superstar Kim Kardashian.
According to reports, Censori is expected to receive a $5million payout in the event of their break-up.
Within the last few weeks, fans of both Ye and Censori have expressed their concerns about how he is "controlling" her every move.
While crashing the red carpet during the 2025 Grammy Awards, Censori shocked onlookers after she was allegedly instructed by West to drop her coat – which led to her revealing her nearly naked body in a completely sheer dress.
Droves of worried social media users claimed Censori was hesitant at first to reveal her figure in front of all of the cameras.
Days after the stunt, West then hopped on social media to spew antisemitic, racist, and misogynistic messages, including admitting he had "domination" over his wife.
In another post, West declared, "Hitler was sooooo fresh."
He then added, "I’m a Nazi" and "I love Hitler" in follow-up posts.
After split rumors started circulating, social media users expressed their joy for his model wife.
One X user exclaimed: "Thank God Bianca is finally free! Now sue his a--!!," while a second chimed in: "Now she doesn't have to be embarrassed in front of everyone anymore!"
A third commented: "Good for her. She didn't seem happy. The eyes always tell a story."