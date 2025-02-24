EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'Have no Pre-Nup' As Pair's Divorce 'Looms' — Which Could Leave Scandal-Hit Rapper 'Broke' And Paying Out $1.5BILLION to Model He 'Controls'

She could be in line for half his $3billion fortune, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori do not have a prenup as their divorce looms – and it could cost him big time.

West's lack of a legal agreement with Censori could cost him $1.5billion in a divorce deal.

An attorney told us: “The couple do not have a prenuptial agreement which could spark a multi-million dollar battle.

"Under Californian law, assets are split equally as a starting point so we are talking some monster numbers here.

"I think he’ll offer her a much lower number, say around $5million and see if she accepts that. If not, they'll be in a position where she works up to a figure they can both agree on."

Meanwhile, Milo Yiannopolous – West and Censori's rep – denied the divorce rumors.

"Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together," Yiannopolous told The Hollywood Reporter.