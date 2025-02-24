Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Ryan Reynolds

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal's Bromance 'Over' Amid Scandal Involving Actress Rebecca Ferguson

ryan reynolds jake gyllenhaal bromance scandal rebecca ferguson pp
Source: MEGA

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal are said to be no longer bosom buddies following the Rebecca Ferguson furore.

Feb. 24 2025, Published 11:44 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal's bromance has died on the horns of the Rebecca Ferguson scandal.

The former bosom bodies, who once shared a home in New York, are now no longer speaking after they were both named as the guy who screamed at her on set, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds jake gyllenhaal bromance scandal rebecca ferguson
Source: MEGA

Reynolds and Gyllenhaal once shared a place in New York but now their relations are strained, sources say.

Article continues below advertisement

Dune star Ferguson sparked intense speculation after she revealed that an unnamed "idiot" film co-star "screamed" at her and left her walking off set crying.

She later confirmed Hugh Jackman and Tom Cruise were not the Mr Nasty, nor was it a female star.

And fingers soon pointed in the direction of Reynolds.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds jake gyllenhaal bromance scandal rebecca ferguson vancityreynolds
Source: @vancityreynolds/instagram

Former roommates Reynolds and Gyllenhaal have now cooled their bromance after Ferguson's outburst.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider told us: "They were like brothers. However, the reality of Hollywood friendships is often far more ruthless. Once someone feels betrayed, there's no turning back.

"Rumors swirled that when Rebecca opted not to collaborate with a difficult former co-star people pointed to Ryan as the person who made her cry.

"But Ryan ensured the blame was redirected. Just hours later, Jake was suddenly painted as the villain. That was no coincidence!"

Gyllenhaal and Reynolds starred alongside Ferguson in 2017's Life, a sci-fi thriller that detailed a trip to space by six astronauts who get more than they bargained for in scouring Mars for other life forms.

Ferguson played Dr. Miranda North in the blockbuster.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan reynolds jake gyllenhaal bromance scandal rebecca ferguson
Source: MEGA

Both stars were named by insiders as the actor who made Ferguson cry on set – sparking their 'rift', insiders say.

Article continues below advertisement

She starred alongside A-listers including Michael Fassbender Meryl Streep, Ewan McGregor, Hugh Grant and Chris Hemsworth and said because the person was 'number one on the call sheet' she was unable to defend herself.

"I did a film with an absolute idiot of a co-star and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out," she said.

"And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at and I would cry walking off set."

Ferguson did not reveal the actor’s identity – or what movie she was on set for – but admitted she felt disheartened as the unnamed person was the film’s star and "No. 1" on the call sheet.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
hypocrite hilaria baldwin ordered reality tv bosses drop her fake spanish accent risk show shelved pp

EXCLUSIVE: 'Hypocrite' Hilaria Baldwin 'Ordered by Reality TV Bosses' to Drop Her 'Fake' Spanish Accent — Or Risk Having Her Show Shelved

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber

'Frail and Distraught' Justin Bieber Stuns Fans by BRAWLING With Former NHL Star During Charity Match As Fears Rise for Shockingly Skinny Star's Mental and Physical Health Amid 'Diddy' Scandal and 'Divorce' Rumors

Article continues below advertisement
dwayne johnson wants to know who shouted at rebecca ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson accused an unnamed actor of shouting at and belittling her.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

She also shared the alleged bullying got more intense over time.

"This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say, 'You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with?' I stood there just breaking,” she recalled. "Because this person was No. 1 on the call sheet, there was no safety net for me. No one had my back."

However, Ferguson felt enough was enough and she finally spoke up, noting that the situation marked the first time she had ever advocated for herself as an actor on a set.

"You get off my set. You can F- off. I’m gonna work towards a tennis ball," she told the bullying star at the time. "I never want to see you again."

Unfortunately, she said the producers on set were allegedly not so supportive.

She added: "I remember the producers came up and said, 'You can’t do this to No. 1. We have to let this person be on set."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.