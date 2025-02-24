EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal's Bromance 'Over' Amid Scandal Involving Actress Rebecca Ferguson

The former bosom bodies, who once shared a home in New York, are now no longer speaking after they were both named as the guy who screamed at her on set, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal's bromance has died on the horns of the Rebecca Ferguson scandal.

Reynolds and Gyllenhaal once shared a place in New York but now their relations are strained, sources say.

She later confirmed Hugh Jackman and Tom Cruise were not the Mr Nasty, nor was it a female star .

Dune star Ferguson sparked intense speculation after she revealed that an unnamed "idiot" film co-star "screamed" at her and left her walking off set crying.

Former roommates Reynolds and Gyllenhaal have now cooled their bromance after Ferguson's outburst.

Gyllenhaal and Reynolds starred alongside Ferguson in 2017's Life, a sci-fi thriller that detailed a trip to space by six astronauts who get more than they bargained for in scouring Mars for other life forms.

"But Ryan ensured the blame was redirected. Just hours later, Jake was suddenly painted as the villain. That was no coincidence!"

"Rumors swirled that when Rebecca opted not to collaborate with a difficult former co-star people pointed to Ryan as the person who made her cry.

An insider told us: "They were like brothers. However, the reality of Hollywood friendships is often far more ruthless. Once someone feels betrayed, there's no turning back.

Both stars were named by insiders as the actor who made Ferguson cry on set – sparking their 'rift', insiders say.

Ferguson did not reveal the actor’s identity – or what movie she was on set for – but admitted she felt disheartened as the unnamed person was the film’s star and "No. 1" on the call sheet.

"And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at and I would cry walking off set."

"I did a film with an absolute idiot of a co-star and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out," she said.

She starred alongside A-listers including Michael Fassbender Meryl Streep, Ewan McGregor , Hugh Grant and Chris Hemsworth and said because the person was 'number one on the call sheet' she was unable to defend herself.

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

She also shared the alleged bullying got more intense over time.

"This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say, 'You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with?' I stood there just breaking,” she recalled. "Because this person was No. 1 on the call sheet, there was no safety net for me. No one had my back."

However, Ferguson felt enough was enough and she finally spoke up, noting that the situation marked the first time she had ever advocated for herself as an actor on a set.

"You get off my set. You can F- off. I’m gonna work towards a tennis ball," she told the bullying star at the time. "I never want to see you again."

Unfortunately, she said the producers on set were allegedly not so supportive.

She added: "I remember the producers came up and said, 'You can’t do this to No. 1. We have to let this person be on set."