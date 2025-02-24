Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: 'Hypocrite' Hilaria Baldwin 'Ordered by Reality TV Bosses' to Drop Her 'Fake' Spanish Accent — Or Risk Having Her Show Shelved

hypocrite hilaria baldwin ordered reality tv bosses drop her fake spanish accent risk show shelved pp
Source: MEGA;TLC

Hilaria Baldwin was warned do drop her 'fake' Spanish way of speaking or lose her new show, insiders told us.

Feb. 24 2025, Published 11:38 a.m. ET

Alec Baldwin's wife was warned by reality TV bosses to drop her phony Spanish accent for their telly show or the project would be canned.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the makers of The Baldwins told Boston-born Hilaria Baldwin to lose the loco lilt or risk losing the project.

An insider told us: “Hilaria faced a clear message from producers: drop the fake accent or risk losing the opportunity altogether."

hilaria baldwin rhobh
Source: MEGA

Baldwin has been under the spotlight for years due to her dodgy Spanish accent.

The source added: "Execs told her to be herself or the deal was off. Reality TV thrives on authenticity, and that accent just wouldn’t cut it."

Their move came after years of scrutiny over Baldwin's unusual Spanish persona, even though she grew up in Boston.

"Her team understands that another slip-up could spell disaster for her career," another source said. "This is her chance to reinvent herself, step out from Alec's shadow, and establish her own identity. She also knows that it is time to put the whole phony accent mess to bed so her morphing into sounding Spanish on the show would have been terrible."

Baldwin, 41, herself took to social media to try and explain her odd accent.

hypocrite hilaria baldwin ordered reality tv bosses drop her fake spanish accent risk show shelved tlc
Source: TLC

Hilaria stars in 'The Baldwins' alongside her actor husband Alec and their huge brood of kids.

"I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture. This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking, I’ll reiterate my story, as I’ve done many times before,” she wrote on Instagram.

She added: "I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain.

“My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home, Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it.”

Baldwin also addressed the accent and said, "It’s not something I’m playing at… I want that to be very, very clear.”

hypocrite hilaria baldwin ordered reality tv bosses drop her fake spanish accent risk show shelved tlc
Source: TLC

The Baldwins' new show lifts the lid on their showbiz life and hectic time handling their youngsters.

Baldwin's eldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin, called her "an incredible mom and an inspiration" in an Instagram comment.

In a lengthy thread, social media users claimed she was faking her Spanish accent, and shared multiple videos in which she had an accent and other clips in which she didn't.

"You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person," one of the messages said.

hilaria baldwin conversation kids rust shooting alec tv interview pp
Source: MEGA

Baldwin faced accusations her accent was fake due to her being born and raised in Boston.

Her husband came to her defense following accusations she faked her Spanish accent.

“We live in a world now where we’re hidden behind the anonymity of social media. People feel that they can say anything... they say things, no profile picture very often, sometimes yes, no identifying features there, hidden behind the anonymity of social media, they want to just shoot it all over you and spray it all over you, their venom and their hate," the actor, 66, said in an eight-minute IGTV video.

He also raged: "There’s things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are ridiculous.”

