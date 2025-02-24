EXCLUSIVE: 'Hypocrite' Hilaria Baldwin 'Ordered by Reality TV Bosses' to Drop Her 'Fake' Spanish Accent — Or Risk Having Her Show Shelved

An insider told us: “Hilaria faced a clear message from producers: drop the fake accent or risk losing the opportunity altogether."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the makers of The Baldwins told Boston-born Hilaria Baldwin to lose the loco lilt or risk losing the project.

Alec Baldwin's wife was warned by reality TV bosses to drop her phony Spanish accent for their telly show or the project would be canned.

Baldwin has been under the spotlight for years due to her dodgy Spanish accent.

The source added: "Execs told her to be herself or the deal was off. Reality TV thrives on authenticity, and that accent just wouldn’t cut it."

Their move came after years of scrutiny over Baldwin's unusual Spanish persona, even though she grew up in Boston.

"Her team understands that another slip-up could spell disaster for her career," another source said. "This is her chance to reinvent herself, step out from Alec's shadow, and establish her own identity. She also knows that it is time to put the whole phony accent mess to bed so her morphing into sounding Spanish on the show would have been terrible."

Baldwin, 41, herself took to social media to try and explain her odd accent.