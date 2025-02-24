BREAKING: 'Killing Me Softly' Singer Roberta Flack Dead at 88 Following ALS Battle — Music Icon Passed Away 'Surrounded by Her Family'
Legendary singer Roberta Flack has passed away at the age of 88, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Grammy winner ruled the 70s with hits including Killing Me Softly and The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.
A statement from her representative revealed: "We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025.
"She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator."
While no cause of death was given, Flack did announce in 2022 she was suffering from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, and could no longer sing her infamous songs.
Flack's manager, Suzanne Koga, said in a statement at the time the progressive disease "has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak. "But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon."
Flack skyrocketed to stardom after her song "The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face" was highlighted by Clint Eastwood for a love scene in his 1971 movie Play Misty for Me.
The smash hit won Grammys' Record of the Year that year. She followed it up with another chart-topper: "Killing Me Softly," which would also capture record of the year honors.
It was the first time a performer was recognized with record of the year in back-to-back years – a feat only duplicated by U2 in 2001-02.
In all, she landed six top-10 pop hits and 10 top-10 R&B singles, some which with vocalist Donny Hathaway. She also nabbed four Grammys out of 14 nominations.
Flack released a total of 15 albums, her final album being the Beatles recital "Let It Be Roberta," in 2012.
Flack had just celebrated her 88th birthday on Feb. 10, posting on Instagram: "Thank you for all the birthday love, dear friends! Here’s to another year full of love, music and joy!"
Condolences came pouring in from some of music's biggest names.
Questlove shared a classic photo of the singer, along with the note: "Thank You Roberta Flack. Rest In Melody."
Film critic Richard Roeper noted: "Rest in peace to Roberta Flack. Her cover of "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" is one of the most beautiful songs in pop history.
While Jennifer Hudson shared: "So sad to hear of Roberta Flack’s passing. One of the great soul singers of all time. Rest well, Ms. Flack. Your legacy lives on!!!"
Flack had been suffering from years of health problems, and RadarOnline.com previously reported the singer was forced to cut short a 2018 performance at the Apollo Theater after feeling ill—and had to be rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.
Sources said Flack felt "extremely dizzy" as she was supposed to walk out onstage to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Jazz Foundation of America.
Although she was able to leave the stage on her own, the FDNY said they received a call of someone sick at 8:40 p.m. and that she was taken to Harlem Hospital in New York.
Her manager explained to PEOPLE, "She suffered a stroke a few years ago. She didn't feel well so it was best to take her to the hospital. She's doing fine but is being kept overnight for observation."