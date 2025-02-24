BREAKING: 'Killing Me Softly' Singer Roberta Flack Dead at 88 Following ALS Battle — Music Icon Passed Away 'Surrounded by Her Family'

A statement from her representative revealed: "We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025.

"She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator."

While no cause of death was given, Flack did announce in 2022 she was suffering from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, and could no longer sing her infamous songs.

Flack's manager, Suzanne Koga, said in a statement at the time the progressive disease "has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak. "But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon."