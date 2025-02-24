'Frail and Distraught' Justin Bieber Stuns Fans by BRAWLING With Former NHL Star During Charity Match As Fears Rise for Shockingly Skinny Star's Mental and Physical Health Amid 'Diddy' Scandal and 'Divorce' Rumors

RadarOnline.com can report the shocking moment came as fears are rising for the pop singer for his very skinny frame and appearance amid "divorce" rumors and the Sean 'Diddy' Combs scandal.

Justin Bieber has left fans stunned after he brawled with a former NFL star during a charity match.

Bieber was seen in a brawl on the ice.

Amid major concern over his health, Bieber participated in a charity game during Sunday’s Skate For LA Strong event at Crypto.com Arena.

During the hockey event, the native Canadian actually dropped gloves with NHL legend Jeremy Roenick.

Another NHL icon, Derek Armstrong, as well as ex-pro hockey player Nate Thompson, stepped in to separate the brawl.

Despite the scuffle, Bieber had a huge smile on his face.