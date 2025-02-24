'Frail and Distraught' Justin Bieber Stuns Fans by BRAWLING With Former NHL Star During Charity Match As Fears Rise for Shockingly Skinny Star's Mental and Physical Health Amid 'Diddy' Scandal and 'Divorce' Rumors
Justin Bieber has left fans stunned after he brawled with a former NFL star during a charity match.
RadarOnline.com can report the shocking moment came as fears are rising for the pop singer for his very skinny frame and appearance amid "divorce" rumors and the Sean 'Diddy' Combs scandal.
Amid major concern over his health, Bieber participated in a charity game during Sunday’s Skate For LA Strong event at Crypto.com Arena.
During the hockey event, the native Canadian actually dropped gloves with NHL legend Jeremy Roenick.
Another NHL icon, Derek Armstrong, as well as ex-pro hockey player Nate Thompson, stepped in to separate the brawl.
Despite the scuffle, Bieber had a huge smile on his face.
Before Bieber laced up his skates, the singer's rep broke their silence amid the ongoing drug use rumors following many dishelved appearances in New York City.
According to TMZ, the Sorry singer's rep said that the ongoing rumors about the pop star’s physical and mental health are "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."
His rep also claimed he's in a good place with his wife, Hailey, amid "divorce rumors" and just months after welcoming their first child together, son Jack Blues.
Bieber's rep added that this year has been "very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."
The Sorry singer's team speaking out comes after the 30-year-old left fans "concerned" following outings with his wife.
According to his rep, Bieber looked exhausted because he was working in the music studio all night and caring for his son.
Fans have also claimed the singer's appearance drastically changed after
Amid the concern for his health, Bieber sparked new mental health fears after he found himself in a heated verbal altercation with a photographer in Los Angeles amid "divorce rumors."
The confrontation took place as the 30-year-old pop star and his wife, Hailey, 28, were heading to their car following a breakfast date.
EXCLUSIVE: Behind Closed Doors of Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn's Lifelong 'Love Affair' – After Pair Spent Decades Denying They Were an Item
When one of the photographers thanked the Yummy singer, Justin fired back at them: "That's disrespectful when you thank me because I'm not asking you to be here, you know what I mean?"
In the video, the photographer explained: "I'm just saying 'thank you' for everything you do for us."
Bieber repeated: "I'm just saying I don't want you to be here, so when you thank me, it's disrespectful. Just take your pictures and let me do my thing, okay?"
When the paparazzo tried to explain he was thanking the hitmaker "for everything you do for us," Bieber replied: "Don't thank me for everything!"
After the awkward encounter, the photographer said "okay," to which Bieber replied, "I appreciate that."