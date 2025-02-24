Your tip
Wynonna Judd
Exclusive

Country Heavyweight Wynonna Judd 'Drowning Sorrows' Over Mom's Suicide – With her 'Relentless Boozing' Threatening to 'Destroy Her Figure and Derail Career'

wynonna judd drinking struggles mom suicide career risk
Source: MEGA

Wynonna Judd is said to be drinking away her pain over her mom's death.

Feb. 24 2025

Country heavyweight Wynonna Judd is thirsty to match the elusive success she shared with her late mom, Naomi, but her habitual boozing is threatening to wreck the stressed-out singer's newly slim figure, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Her margaritas and mint juleps help her to relax and unwind, but she's tempted to swerve off her sensible diet plan," an insider told us. "She lost 55lbs last year and was so proud of herself. But when she has a need for an aperitif, it makes her hungry and want to eat more."

wynonna judd drinking struggles mom suicide career risk
Source: MEGA

Naomi Judd's tragic passing left Wynonna, right, struggling with 'pressure, booze, and career uncertainty,' insiders warn.

They added: "She can gain a couple of pounds just like that. Usually, she's able to lose the weight again, but it's at vicious circle."

Sources also said the once hefty hitmaker is pressuring herself to excel as a solo artist following the 2022 suicide of Naomi – Wynonna's partner in the chart-topping duo The Judds – and she's seeking solace in the bottle.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Nashville insiders said 60-year-old Wy isn't nearly as popular as a solo artist as she was when sharing the stage with Naomi, who blew her brains out with a gun aged 76 during one of her many bouts of depression.

wynonna judd drinking struggles mom suicide career risk
Source: MEGA

Grace Kelley's legal troubles add to Wynonna's stress as she raises her granddaughter.

Critics also said desperate Wynonna knows she's not measuring up to The Judds' past, so she keeps riding the partnership's coattails.

Naomi took her own life weeks before the pair's scheduled reunion tour and her shocking suicide note read: "Don't let Wy come to my funeral. She's mentally ill."

Still, the insider confided: "She wants to make Naomi proud in heaven but fears she'll be a disappointment."

wynonna judd drinking struggles mom suicide career risk
Source: MEGA

Nashville insiders say Wynonna's tribute tours keep The Judds' legacy alive, but critics remain skeptical.

After Naomi was in the ground, Wynonna cashed in by hitting the road with a "tribute tour and sang The Judds' hits, and insiders predict that will continue."

Yet, sources revealed the troubled songbird remains anguished over her daughter Grace Kelley's run-ins with the law, which have left Wynonna and her hubby, Cactus Moser, raising the repeated jailbird's nearly 3-year-old daughter, Kaliyah.

The insider added: "Friends don't mind seeing Wynonna treating herself with a cocktail or two. But the fear is she may gain more weight than she can lose and feel really bad about herself."

