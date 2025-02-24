EXCLUSIVE: Country Heavyweight Wynonna Judd 'Drowning Sorrows' Over Mom's Suicide – With her 'Relentless Boozing' Threatening to 'Destroy Her Figure and Derail Career'

Country heavyweight Wynonna Judd is thirsty to match the elusive success she shared with her late mom, Naomi, but her habitual boozing is threatening to wreck the stressed-out singer's newly slim figure, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Her margaritas and mint juleps help her to relax and unwind, but she's tempted to swerve off her sensible diet plan," an insider told us. "She lost 55lbs last year and was so proud of herself. But when she has a need for an aperitif, it makes her hungry and want to eat more."