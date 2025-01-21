Pregnant Gisele Bündchen Has Grown 'So Close' To Fellow Divorcee Shakira She Is 'Desperate for Songbird to Be Godmother to Her New Baby'

Now that singer Shakira has moved to the U.S., she and fellow South American Gisele Bündchen have grown so close that sources said the preggers supermodel wants the songbird to be her baby's godmother.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Brazilian bombshell Bündchen , 44, and Shakira, 47, have become super pals since the Colombian-born singer split with her longtime lover and baby daddy, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, moving to Miami with their sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.