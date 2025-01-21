Your tip
Shakira

Pregnant Gisele Bündchen Has Grown 'So Close' To Fellow Divorcee Shakira She Is 'Desperate for Songbird to Be Godmother to Her New Baby'

gisele bundchen has grown so close to fellow divorcee shakira
Source: MEGA

Pregnant Gisele Bündchen is said to be super-close to Shakira.

Jan. 21 2025, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

Now that singer Shakira has moved to the U.S., she and fellow South American Gisele Bündchen have grown so close that sources said the preggers supermodel wants the songbird to be her baby's godmother.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Brazilian bombshell Bündchen , 44, and Shakira, 47, have become super pals since the Colombian-born singer split with her longtime lover and baby daddy, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, moving to Miami with their sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.

gisele bundchen has grown so close to fellow divorcee shakira
Source: MEGA

Bündchen is said to lean on Shakira for support, with the superstar now in her inner circle.

Bündchen lives in an $11.5 million Miami mansion with Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, her kids with ex-hubby and NFL great Tom Brady and is expecting a child with her lover and jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente in early 2025.

"Shakira and Gisele really bonded these past couple of years. They've helped each other through their breakups and the friendship has been something of a saving grace for them both," added a source.

gisele bundchen has grown so close to fellow divorcee shakira
Source: MEGA

After breakups and new beginnings, Bündchen and Shakira's bond has deepened, especially with Gisele's pregnancy.

"And now that Gisele is pregnant, she's leaning on Shakira even more. They talk all the time, no matter where they are in the world.

"Gisele doesn't have a ton of close girlfriends, and it's rare for her to let anyone new in.

gisele bundchen has grown so close to fellow divorcee shakira
Source: MEGA

Pregnant Bündchen is said to be intent on making Shakira a godmother.

"But Shakira is in her inner circle now, and Gisele is talking about wanting to give her the honor of being one of her baby's godmothers."

"It says a lot about how much she values Shakira that she wants to make her a part of this."

