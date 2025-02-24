EXCLUSIVE: Behind Closed Doors of Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn's Lifelong 'Love Affair' – After Pair Spent Decades Denying They Were an Item

"Actually, you have to be a little bit in love with your leading man and vice versa," said Hepburn, when she was then 23. "If you're going to portray love, you have to feel it. But you don't carry it beyond the set."

Peck, who made shooting the 1953 rom-com film more of a family affair by bringing his wife Greta and their three sons to Rome, said that he wasn't the only one to fall head over heels for the up-and-coming actress.

"Everyone on the set of Roman Holiday was in love with Audrey," Peck explained. "We did that one picture together, and I think it was the happiest experience I ever had on a movie set."

The star admitted he was "protective" of the young actress, who was making her movie debut.

"Audrey was so new," Peck said. "We all had the feeling that we were doing something that everyone would enjoy."