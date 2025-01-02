The Osmonds Singer Wayne Osmond Dead at 73 'From Massive Stroke' — Family Pays Tribute to Music Legend Saying 'Where There Is Great Love, There Is Great Grief'
Wayne Osmond has died at the age of 73.
The legend's death was confirmed by his family in an emotional statement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The statement read: "Wayne Osmond, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his loving wife and five children.
"His legacy of faith, music, love, and laughter have influenced the lives of many people around the world.
"He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert. We love him and will miss him dearly."
The performer's younger brother Merrill shed more light on his sibling's passing in a post on Facebook, claiming it was due to a "massive stroke."
He said: "When I learned that my dear brother Wayne had a massive stroke my immediate response was to fall to my knees and pray for him to receive the assurance that his mission had been accomplished, and he was successful in this endeavor in many ways. I immediately drove to the hospital in SLC to see him and I was able to say my goodbyes.
"My brother was a saint before he came into this world, and he will leave as an even greater saint than he came in..."
Merrill added: "I will miss him tremendously. I am so grateful to have grown up with one of heavenly father‘s greatest sons. Until I see him again, know that he was loved."
Wayne's other brother Jay also penned: "My heart is deeply saddened for the loss of my brother Wayne. It is said that where there is great love there is great grief as we part during our earthly journey..."
The talented family began as a barbershop quartet then became teen idols. They later produced a hit TV show called The Osmond Family Show.
The group started singing at a young age and found fame in the 1960s when performing at Disneyland. That performance led to various appearances on variety program The Andy Williams Show.
Wayne, the first of his siblings to pass, had a history of health problems. In 1997, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, and despite successfully treated led to the loss of his hearing.
He recalled the moment he first discovered there was a problem in a past interview: "One day when I was working in Branson, I noticed I couldn’t play my saxophone anymore because my head would start throbbing.
“And my knees would fall out from under me when I was on stage. This all began happening within a week.”
He would return to the stage with his family just six months after being treated.
A stroke in 2012 also left him unable to play guitar.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Kathlyn White, his five kids, and his siblings.