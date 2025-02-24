EXCLUSIVE: Robert Duvall Reveals How Hollywood Big-Wigs Brutally Knocked Back His 'Life-Changing' Preacher Flick 'The Apostle' – As He Opens Up About How It Rekindled His Faith

For his research on The Apostle, he traveled to Hughes, Arkansas, where he slipped into a local Pentecostal church one Sunday.

Referring to how he grew up in a churchgoing U.S. Navy family during World War II, Duvall added: "I knew about the inner life of the Spirit, but I had never seen church like that.

"People could barely contain the joy of their faith. Their faces were alive with it, imbued. Folks were on their feet, singing praise and clapping, shouting to God. The air crackled with the Spirit."

The actor said it made him think to himself: "I knew the people in that church had a gift, a story to share. Somehow, someday, I would tell that story."

Eventually, he began penning the drama he "had wanted to write for many years – a story of a preacher."

He added he wanted to show a "good" but "flawed" man on screen as we are "all" imperct.

Duvall said about his character: "Called by God at the age of 12, he becomes a respected minister with a rousing gift for charismatic preaching. But his family is torn apart by marital infidelity."